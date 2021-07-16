top
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 7/16/2021
Emergency Webinar on DACA Ruling & Immigrant Rights w/ United We Dream
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 16
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream
Location Details
Online via livestream recording
DACA PARTIALLY ENDED: What You Need to Know (Español después del Inglés)

Today, Judge Hanen of the federal courts in Texas has partially ended the DACA program This means that no new applications may be granted as of date of order, but DHS can receive and hold new applications. Renewals may continue.

We know you have lots of questions about what this means for you and your DACA-eligible loved ones. We are here to keep you updated and grounded in community.

Lo explicaremos en Español después del Inglés!

Watch the livestream recording here: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/
__________________________________________________________

COMMON DREAMS: Dreamers, Advocates Call for Urgent Action by Congress After Judge Rules DACA Illegal (July 16, 2021)

"Immigrant rights advocates on Friday called for the immediate codification of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program into law after a federal judge in Texas blocked new DACA permit approvals in a ruling asserting that former President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he implemented the policy that has protected hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers from deportation."

For the full article, go to: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/07/16/dreamers-advocates-call-urgent-action-congress-after-judge-rules-daca-illegal
__________________________________________________________
sm_united_we_dream.jpg
original image (4047x2190)
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 16th, 2021 6:46 PM
§
by United We Dream
Friday Jul 16th, 2021 6:46 PM
sm_daca.jpg
original image (2160x3107)
