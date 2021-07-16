Women-led Voting Rights Protest March on Washington D.C. for Voting Rights
Date: Monday, July 19th on the anniversary of first Women’s Rights Convention 1848
Time: 8 AM PT (note: recording will be available to view anytime)
Livestream/recording & online actions here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream
A delegation from California will be in Washington D.C. as part of this historic event.
Women-led Protest March & Rally in D.C.
One hundred women from all over the country will lead a protest march in Washington DC on the anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848—the first women’s rights convention in the US. A delegation from California will be part of this historic event.
DEMANDS:
1. End the filibuster
2. Pass all provisions of the For the People Act
3. Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act
4. Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr.
You can join them in spirit and online, and you can add your name to an open letter we're sending to the Senate and the White House.
During the Seneca Falls Convention on July 19, 1848, participants discussed the social,
civil and religious condition of women, their right to participate in democracy and the substantive rights that true democracy grants. They issued a Declaration of Sentiments, signed by 100 participants, to reclaim these rights.
Now 173 years later, we are witnessing an historic crisis of democracy that threatens our ability to realize the great promise of this country. Our elected officials continue to suppress our votes and use procedural tactics like the filibuster to sidestep their Constitutional responsibilities to establish justice and provide for the general welfare.
Hence this event, where a diverse gathering of women will engage in nonviolent moral civil disobedience. Drawing on the spirit of the Declaration of Sentiments from 1848, we will also release a statement from the women taking action together.
CALL TO ACTION
The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.
LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”
Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.
Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy
Or, call or email them directly to demand:
Click here to call: https://action.poorpeoplescampaign.org/call/
Email or direct phone numbers here:
Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me
Phone: (415) 393-0707
Fax: (415) 393-0710
Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/
Phone (202) 224 – 3553
Fax (202) 224 – 2200
COMMON DREAMS: We're Not Going Away!' Nonviolent Protest Over Voting Rights Ends With Arrests in DC (June 23, 2021)
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/06/23/were-not-going-away-nonviolent-protest-over-voting-rights-ends-arrests-dc
► ▼ IMC Network