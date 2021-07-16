From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Let Cuba Live Video Exposes Embargo by Failed US State
The ANSWER Coalition has an excellent Webinar broadcast on Bastille Day, July 14, 2021, now on Youtube, describing the latest attempt of the failed state, the United States, to overthrow the socialist government of Cuba. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkwYhzAt8Fk
The ANSWER Coalition has an excellent Webinar broadcast on Bastille Day, July 14, 2021, now on Youtube, describing the latest attempt of the failed state, the United States, to overthrow the socialist government of Cuba. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkwYhzAt8Fk
In case you are unaware, this "sudden protest" in Cuba on July 11, 2021, was carefully planned, and preceded by all kinds of other agent provocateur actions, as usual. Only because the world now supports lifting the 60 year old US embargo against Cuba, with only the 2 leading warmongering nations, the US and Israel, supporting the embargo at this year's UN vote, did the US not bomb Cuba, as was suggested by the current mayor of Miami, FL. Florida is home to the CIA's (US regime changers since 1947) Cuban puppets who never object to Social Security, Medicare, public schools, free COVID19 vaccines, the entire Labor Code, Unemployment Insurance, the right to organize labor unions, racial integration, women's right to vote and all the other things that have been considered "socialist" by fascist forces in this backward, war criminal country.
As is made clear in the video, the only reason the US objects to the socialist government of Cuba, 90 miles from Florida, with its $100 million economy, in contrast to the $22 trillion dollar economy of the US, is that Cuba sets a good example.
Hearing Pres. Biden on C-Span at https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4969960/president-biden-us-engagement-haiti-cuba reminds those of us who can remember the victory of the January 1, 1959 Cuban Revolution that the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are the twin parties of war and fascism.
We suffered as children through the beginning of the embargo in 1961, the infamous, fortunately failed April 17-19, 1961 CIA invasion of the Bay of Pigs in Cuba, the 1961 CIA's Operation Mongoose to continue to attempt to overthrow the Cuban government, the naval blockade on October 22, 1962, and the Cuban Missile Crisis of Oct-Nov 1962 all brought to us by Democratic Pres. John Kennedy.
We were inspired by Cuba's shortwave broadcast station, Radio Havana, broadcasting in English as it stated from the First Free Territory of the Americas, la primer tierra libre de las Americas. Due to socialized medicine, Cuba's life expectancy is now 81 for women and 78 for men, the same as in the industrialized world, and much better than the American workingclass, which has now fallen to 75 for black women and 68 for black men. The figures for the black community are representative of the entire workingclass, those of us who sell our labor for less than $80,000 a year. Because Cuba has a planned economy and socialized medicine, it was able to lift its people out of the terrible poverty that it had, and that prevails in most of Latin America.
The anti-Communist hysteria we suffered through as children still bubbles from the mouth of the old fossil, Pres. Biden, who seems to think that the 50% poverty we had in this country before the pandemic, and the 80% living from paycheck to paycheck, including the 50% in poverty, somehow vindicates the stench of the decay we are now witnessing in capitalist USA. The superstition that is religion and anti-science ignorance in this country is so pervasive that most of the young workingclass people in this country, under age 60, have not been vaccinated, causing a variant to COVID19 to take hold when the pandemic should have ended by July 1, 2021. Biden seems to think that the massive gun violence, the January 6, 2021 seditious insurrection incited by Nazi Trump, the failure to educate the workingclass as shown by the test scores, the anti-abortion Supreme Court majority, the threat to the right to vote of the workingclass, the profiteering by bicycle and scooter companies which have shoved these 2 toys that are not mass transit down our throat so that these 2 toys are illegally invading our sidewalks, running us down, the lack of free and adequate bus and train service in every metropolitan area in this country, the lack of affordable child care, the student loan system of providing for a college education, the constant stadium swindles, the lack of affordable housing, the lack of planned infrastructure spending, the lack of a national building code causing so far 97 deaths in the Surfside, Fl condo collapse and many other horrors are all the glories of the private profit capitalist economy.
As to freedom, the only freedom we have in this country is the freedom to starve, only the rich choose not to do so.
Cuba has legal abortion upon demand, rare in Latin America. It has developed vaccines for COVID19. It just needs an end to the illegal act of war, the US embargo, to obtain syringes and have a modern society. Que viva la Revolucion Cubana! Hasta la victoria siempre! Solidarity Forever!
