top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/16/2021
SC1.5CE Not Silence: Virutal Climate Action Forum
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 16
Time 10:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Science
Location Details
Online forum
Join ambassadors, island governments, and youth leaders from around the world to unite behind the science of the climate emergency!

Facebook livestream / recording: https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience

Youtube livestream / recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpsWXNf2jjc


Following the success of the Paris Agreement, island nations called on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to commission a report that detailed the global implications of the planet reaching 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

When the IPCC 1.5C Special Report was released in October 2018, it was subsequently blocked from being welcomed at COP24 in Katowice. The following year, it was again blocked at COP25 in Madrid. That's when the SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE campaign was born.

We are already seeing the devastating impacts of an unstable climate. That's why it is critical for world leaders to push back against coordinated efforts to silence the science that informs our understanding of how to address the climate crisis.

We must unite behind the science and call for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C (SR1.5) to be formally welcomed at the UN climate change conference (COP26) this November.
screenshot_2021-07-16_at_09-18-57_sc1_5nce_not_silence_forum.png
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 16th, 2021 9:19 AM
§
by March for Science
Friday Jul 16th, 2021 9:19 AM
sm_march-for-science.jpeg
original image (1000x548)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code