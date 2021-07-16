Join ambassadors, island governments, and youth leaders from around the world to unite behind the science of the climate emergency!
Facebook livestream / recording: https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience
Youtube livestream / recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpsWXNf2jjc
Following the success of the Paris Agreement, island nations called on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to commission a report that detailed the global implications of the planet reaching 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
When the IPCC 1.5C Special Report was released in October 2018, it was subsequently blocked from being welcomed at COP24 in Katowice. The following year, it was again blocked at COP25 in Madrid. That's when the SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE campaign was born.
We are already seeing the devastating impacts of an unstable climate. That's why it is critical for world leaders to push back against coordinated efforts to silence the science that informs our understanding of how to address the climate crisis.
We must unite behind the science and call for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C (SR1.5) to be formally welcomed at the UN climate change conference (COP26) this November.
|SC1.5CE Not Silence: Virutal Climate Action Forum
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 16
|Time
|10:15 AM - 10:15 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|March for Science
|Location Details
|Online forum
|
► ▼ IMC Network