Join BAYAN USA Northern CA and Malaya Movement NorCal for the United People's State of the Nation Address on July 26th, 2020!
End Tyranny in the Philippines: Duterte Wakasan Na! What is the United People's State of the Nation Address (PSONA)?
Every year, the president of the Philippines delivers a State of the Nation Address that fails to acknowledge the concrete conditions of the Filipino people as a result of U.S. imperialism, bureaucrat capitalism, and feudalism.
As a response, Filipinos and allies launch a People's SONA to protest the worsening conditions in the Philippines and call for genuine democracy.
For the past five years, President Duterte has responded to the people's resistance to his regime by heightening militarization, intensifying his war on drugs and on the poor, total subservience to foreign powers like the U.S. and China, and complete neglect of Overseas Filipino Workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened these conditions.
Instead of providing free mass testing and PPE for health workers, Duterte has responded with de facto martial law under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). He prioritized the signing the Anti-Terrorism Bill into law. These efforts consolidate and fortify Duterte's fascist rule for a total crackdown on anyone who expresses dissent against the reactionary Philippine government.
We will join protests in the Philippines and around the world to condemn the anti-people and foreign policy oriented dictatorship of the Duterte regime.
We call on all our kababayan and allies to join us as we say enough is enough - we demand a just and lasting peace in the Philippines and national democracy for and by the Filipino people.
Here is our PSONA Interest Form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfE8sgd3boFhk.../viewform
If you or your organization would like to sponsor and/or endorse PSONA here is our form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfE8sgd3boFhk.../viewform
CO-ORGANIZERS
Anakbayan East Bay
Anakbayan Daly City
Anakbayan Silicon Valley
Anakbayan SF
Anakbayan Santa Cruz
Anakbayan De Anza
GAB Oakland
GAB Santa Cruz
GAB Stanford
Kabataan Alliance
Kapwa Health Collective
LFS-SFSU
LFS-UCB
Malaya Tri City
Malaya SF
Malaya South Bay
NCPASA
PUSO East Bay
PUSO CCSF
PAWIS SJ
SFCHRP
NAFCON
Student Kouncil Intertribal Nations (SFSU)
San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
People's State of the Nation Address 2021: End Tyranny in the PH! Duterte Wakasan Na!
Monday July 26
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Other
BAYAN USA Northern CA
Union Square, San Francisco
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/zDHPA8zE
