Other





End Tyranny in the Philippines: Duterte Wakasan Na! What is the United People's State of the Nation Address (PSONA)?

Every year, the president of the Philippines delivers a State of the Nation Address that fails to acknowledge the concrete conditions of the Filipino people as a result of U.S. imperialism, bureaucrat capitalism, and feudalism.



As a response, Filipinos and allies launch a People's SONA to protest the worsening conditions in the Philippines and call for genuine democracy.



For the past five years, President Duterte has responded to the people's resistance to his regime by heightening militarization, intensifying his war on drugs and on the poor, total subservience to foreign powers like the U.S. and China, and complete neglect of Overseas Filipino Workers.



The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened these conditions.

Instead of providing free mass testing and PPE for health workers, Duterte has responded with de facto martial law under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). He prioritized the signing the Anti-Terrorism Bill into law. These efforts consolidate and fortify Duterte's fascist rule for a total crackdown on anyone who expresses dissent against the reactionary Philippine government.



We will join protests in the Philippines and around the world to condemn the anti-people and foreign policy oriented dictatorship of the Duterte regime.



We call on all our kababayan and allies to join us as we say enough is enough - we demand a just and lasting peace in the Philippines and national democracy for and by the Filipino people.



Here is our PSONA Interest Form:



If you or your organization would like to sponsor and/or endorse PSONA here is our form:



CO-ORGANIZERS

Anakbayan East Bay

Anakbayan Daly City

Anakbayan Silicon Valley

Anakbayan SF

Anakbayan Santa Cruz

Anakbayan De Anza

GAB Oakland

GAB Santa Cruz

GAB Stanford

Kabataan Alliance

Kapwa Health Collective

LFS-SFSU

LFS-UCB

Malaya Tri City

Malaya SF

Malaya South Bay

NCPASA

PUSO East Bay

PUSO CCSF

PAWIS SJ

SFCHRP

NAFCON

Student Kouncil Intertribal Nations (SFSU) Join BAYAN USA Northern CA and Malaya Movement NorCal for the United People's State of the Nation Address on July 26th, 2020!End Tyranny in the Philippines: Duterte Wakasan Na! What is the United People's State of the Nation Address (PSONA)?Every year, the president of the Philippines delivers a State of the Nation Address that fails to acknowledge the concrete conditions of the Filipino people as a result of U.S. imperialism, bureaucrat capitalism, and feudalism.As a response, Filipinos and allies launch a People's SONA to protest the worsening conditions in the Philippines and call for genuine democracy.For the past five years, President Duterte has responded to the people's resistance to his regime by heightening militarization, intensifying his war on drugs and on the poor, total subservience to foreign powers like the U.S. and China, and complete neglect of Overseas Filipino Workers.The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened these conditions.Instead of providing free mass testing and PPE for health workers, Duterte has responded with de facto martial law under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). He prioritized the signing the Anti-Terrorism Bill into law. These efforts consolidate and fortify Duterte's fascist rule for a total crackdown on anyone who expresses dissent against the reactionary Philippine government.We will join protests in the Philippines and around the world to condemn the anti-people and foreign policy oriented dictatorship of the Duterte regime.We call on all our kababayan and allies to join us as we say enough is enough - we demand a just and lasting peace in the Philippines and national democracy for and by the Filipino people.Here is our PSONA Interest Form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfE8sgd3boFhk.../viewform If you or your organization would like to sponsor and/or endorse PSONA here is our form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfE8sgd3boFhk.../viewform CO-ORGANIZERSAnakbayan East BayAnakbayan Daly CityAnakbayan Silicon ValleyAnakbayan SFAnakbayan Santa CruzAnakbayan De AnzaGAB OaklandGAB Santa CruzGAB StanfordKabataan AllianceKapwa Health CollectiveLFS-SFSULFS-UCBMalaya Tri CityMalaya SFMalaya South BayNCPASAPUSO East BayPUSO CCSFPAWIS SJSFCHRPNAFCONStudent Kouncil Intertribal Nations (SFSU) For more event information: https://fb.me/e/zDHPA8zE

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 15th, 2021 9:27 PM