Join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition and other activist groups

as we march and rally for Medicare 4 All!



San Francisco: 1 Ferry Building at the Embarcadero Plaza



Saturday, July 24th @ 10:00 am till 1:00 pm

--10:00am: March begins from Ferry Building down Market Street

--11:30am: Program begins at Civic Center Plaza



Register & Info here:





SPEAKERS include:



--Assemblymember Alex Lee AD25



--Janani Ramachandran, State Assembly Candidate in District 18



--Daniel Hilsinger, Singer/Songwriter, Cancer Survivor/lead organizer for March for our Lives (Oakland, 2018)



--Dr. Ana Maria Malinow; Jupiter Peraza, Director of Social Justice Initiatives, The Transgender District;



--Marielle Reataza, MD, Senior Program Manager, Asia Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership;



--Aidan Rodriguez-Swanson, Field Representative, Office of Asm.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 15th, 2021 7:46 PM