Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 7/24/2021
Pass M4A Now! San Francisco March & Rally for Medicare for All
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 24
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSCC Single Payer Coalition & others
Location Details
San Francisco: 1 Ferry Building at the Embarcadero Plaza
NATIONAWIDE M4A MARCHES: San Francisco M4A March & RALLY

Join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition and other activist groups
as we march and rally for Medicare 4 All!

San Francisco: 1 Ferry Building at the Embarcadero Plaza

Saturday, July 24th @ 10:00 am till 1:00 pm
--10:00am: March begins from Ferry Building down Market Street
--11:30am: Program begins at Civic Center Plaza

Register & Info here: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/399882/


SPEAKERS include:

--Assemblymember Alex Lee AD25

--Janani Ramachandran, State Assembly Candidate in District 18

--Daniel Hilsinger, Singer/Songwriter, Cancer Survivor/lead organizer for March for our Lives (Oakland, 2018)

--Dr. Ana Maria Malinow; Jupiter Peraza, Director of Social Justice Initiatives, The Transgender District;

--Marielle Reataza, MD, Senior Program Manager, Asia Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership;

--Aidan Rodriguez-Swanson, Field Representative, Office of Asm.

--Ash Kalra; Eric Curry (MC), Congressional Candidate, CA-12
screenshot_2021-07-15_at_19-38-13_sf_march_for_medicare_for_all_at_embarcadero_plaza__previously_justin_herman_.png
For more event information: https://m4m4all.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 15th, 2021 7:46 PM
