NATIONAWIDE M4A MARCHES: San Francisco M4A March & RALLY
Join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition and other activist groups
as we march and rally for Medicare 4 All!
San Francisco: 1 Ferry Building at the Embarcadero Plaza
Saturday, July 24th @ 10:00 am till 1:00 pm
--10:00am: March begins from Ferry Building down Market Street
--11:30am: Program begins at Civic Center Plaza
Register & Info here: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/399882/
SPEAKERS include:
--Assemblymember Alex Lee AD25
--Janani Ramachandran, State Assembly Candidate in District 18
--Daniel Hilsinger, Singer/Songwriter, Cancer Survivor/lead organizer for March for our Lives (Oakland, 2018)
--Dr. Ana Maria Malinow; Jupiter Peraza, Director of Social Justice Initiatives, The Transgender District;
--Marielle Reataza, MD, Senior Program Manager, Asia Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership;
--Aidan Rodriguez-Swanson, Field Representative, Office of Asm.
--Ash Kalra; Eric Curry (MC), Congressional Candidate, CA-12
