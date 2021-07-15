



Tuesday, July 20th @ 5 - 6 PM PT



RSVP:





Former President Trump did everything in his power to steal the presidential election, and following his defeat Republicans in key states are re-writing their voting laws to make voting even harder for groups who have already been historically disenfranchised and excluded from the democratic process.



On top of all that the Supreme Court -- now leaning heavily to the right thanks to Trump’s three appointees -- has dismantled the Voting Rights Act and given state’s carte blanche to pass more racist voter suppression laws.



We will be joined by two national leaders on the topic of voting rights,

Pastor William Smart, Jr. and Dr. Carmen Schaye -- we hope you’ll join us for this in-depth discussion on one of the most vital issues today!





SPEAKERS



ABOUT: Rev. William D. Smart Jr.



Rev. William D. Smart Jr. is the President and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) of Southern California, as well as Co-Pastor of the Christ Liberation Ministries in Los Angeles. Pastor Smart has led congregations in Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia, and California, and has been a leader in social justice movements for African Americans and all people who have been oppressed, holding numerous positions and honors with the NAACP, SLC, and others. Pastor Smart started working as a faith-based outreach coordinator with Bill Clinton’s gubernatorial campaign in 1984, and later worked on Clinton’s 1992 and 1996 presidential campaigns. He was clergy outreach coordinator for the Democratic National Committee in 2000 and 2004, and National Director of African American Clergy Outreach with Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.





ABOUT: Dr. Carmen Estrada Schaye



