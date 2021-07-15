



Join the protest outside the Robert F. Peckham Federal Court House, 280 S. 1st Street, San Jose, California on on the day of his court appearance, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at noon



“He risked his freedom to free me from the Orange County Jail so I am asking you to help us free Chris.” - Keith McHenry - cofounder of the global movement Food Not Bombs.



Christopher Doyon was captured at his home outside Mexico City on June 12, 2021, was extradited to the United States and is being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California. He had humanitarian refugee status while he was waiting on his asylum decision. There is some concern that his status may have changed at the request of the United States during Kamala Harris’s June 9th visit to Mexico City.



Christopher Doyon’s campaigns of cyber nonviolent direct action in defense of the poor and oppressed is commendable. He not only supported the rights of the homeless and Food Not Bombs here in the United States Chris joined Anonymous in providing cyber support for activists in the Middle East and Northern Africa during the Arab Spring and contributed to the campaign to defend WikiLeaks when Visa and MasterCard cut off access to funding.



Christopher Doyon should be free.



When McHenry was locked up in the Orange County Jail in Orlando in 2011 for the crime of sharing food with the hungry Mr McHenry did three interviews. The TV reporters asked if I it bothered him that local websites had been disrupted possibly costing the Orlando tourist industry tens of thousands of dollars.

He responded, “Nobody is falling off a tree or anything or dying because someone can't read a website about an attraction or something are they? Don’t they still have phones? It just doesn't seem that serious to me.’”



Doyon also has a second case from Santa Cruz, California where he had been homeless and was participating in a protest against the city's policy of dehumanizing those who live outside. According to the 2011 Federal indictment, a December 16, 2010, DDoS attack was orchestrated as part of “Operation Peace Camp 2010” in retaliation for the enforcement of the camping ban. The City of Santa Cruz enacted Section 6.36.010 of its Municipal Code, entitled “Camping Prohibited,” which contained restrictions and definitions on camping within Santa Cruz City.



This sleeping ban law was made even more repressive in early June changing its title to “Camping Services and Standards Ordinance.” The law officially took effect on July 9, 2021, and could be used to justify the relocation of all unhoused to some as not yet defined facilities that could include a dusk to dawn “safe sleeping site” in a parking lot.



X Speaks: The World Through Sunglasses - Episode 5 Volume 3: http://xspeaks.rf.gd/pages/ep5.html Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 15th, 2021 12:16 PM