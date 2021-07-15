🚨 SAVE THE DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 16🚨



U.S. has to stop the unauthorized support of inhumane regimes in the Middle East. Congress must put its foot down and call out the Presidential overreach!



The Saudi blockade is killing civilians and the U.S. is not only complicit, but aiding Saudi in it.



Congress can end the blockade and all U.S. participation in the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.



In response, a nationwide coalition formed and has initiated a national letter campaign urging organizations to sign onto a letter addressed to Representatives from 9 key states that state:

- Congress must pressure the Biden administration to use its vast leverage over the Saudis to prompt them to end the blockade.

- Congress should pass a War Powers Resolution to end U.S. participation in the war in Yemen and end all support for the Saudi-led coalition.



The national letter drop will be this Friday, July 16th and to mark the occasion, we are rallying nationwide in a Day of Action for the Yemen War Powers Act.



We encourage our Bay Area folks to show their support at the SF Federal Building this Friday!

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/372456531648/post...

