Housing!

An outdoor photo exhibit



Featuring the works of:

Andrés Alvarez

Brooke Anderson

David Bacon

Edward Ramirez

Eric Nomburg

Glenda Drew and Jesse Drew

John Novak

Luis Enrique Morales

Najib Joe Hakim

Ronald Orlando

Sharat Lin

Sloboda Dimitrov

Susana Barron

Tracy Perkins

Yesica Prado





Exhibit opens July 18, 2021 at 12 noon

Fence at 1229 23rd Avenue (off International Blvd.), Oakland 94606



Hopefully the exhibit will remain up for several months.



Reception: Friday, July 23 at 7 pm

Bring your own snacks and refreshments



Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Eastside Arts Alliance

