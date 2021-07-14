top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
Housing! - an outdoor photo exhibit
Date Sunday July 18
Time 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorClass Conscious Pnotographers
Location Details
Fence
1229 23rd Avenue (off International Blvd.)
Oakland, CA 94606
Housing!
An outdoor photo exhibit

Featuring the works of:
Andrés Alvarez
Brooke Anderson
David Bacon
Edward Ramirez
Eric Nomburg
Glenda Drew and Jesse Drew
John Novak
Luis Enrique Morales
Najib Joe Hakim
Ronald Orlando
Sharat Lin
Sloboda Dimitrov
Susana Barron
Tracy Perkins
Yesica Prado


Exhibit opens July 18, 2021 at 12 noon
Fence at 1229 23rd Avenue (off International Blvd.), Oakland 94606

Hopefully the exhibit will remain up for several months.

Reception: Friday, July 23 at 7 pm
Bring your own snacks and refreshments

Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Eastside Arts Alliance
