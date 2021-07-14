Housing!
An outdoor photo exhibit
Featuring the works of:
Andrés Alvarez
Brooke Anderson
David Bacon
Edward Ramirez
Eric Nomburg
Glenda Drew and Jesse Drew
John Novak
Luis Enrique Morales
Najib Joe Hakim
Ronald Orlando
Sharat Lin
Sloboda Dimitrov
Susana Barron
Tracy Perkins
Yesica Prado
Exhibit opens July 18, 2021 at 12 noon
Fence at 1229 23rd Avenue (off International Blvd.), Oakland 94606
Hopefully the exhibit will remain up for several months.
Reception: Friday, July 23 at 7 pm
Bring your own snacks and refreshments
Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Eastside Arts Alliance
