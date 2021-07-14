Will San Francisco's Member of Congress accept a letter from her constituents? CODEPINK and friends will attempt to deliver a giant letter from Pelosi's constituents and others asking her to tell President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop the extradition and prosecution of publisher Julian Assange immediately. The letter lets her know that a key witness in the Assange indictment has confessed to lying. The government's case is now garbage. Mr. Assange has suffered the persecution of the U.S.A. long enough.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 14th, 2021 2:07 PM