Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 7/16/2021
Speaker Pelosi: "Help Free Julian Assange!"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 16
Time 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/Authorcynthia papermaster
Location Details
Federal Building/Pelosi's office, 90 7th Street, San Francisco
Will San Francisco's Member of Congress accept a letter from her constituents? CODEPINK and friends will attempt to deliver a giant letter from Pelosi's constituents and others asking her to tell President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop the extradition and prosecution of publisher Julian Assange immediately. The letter lets her know that a key witness in the Assange indictment has confessed to lying. The government's case is now garbage. Mr. Assange has suffered the persecution of the U.S.A. long enough.
sm_bc3f9004-cab2-4e1d-a5ba-f3d8464e7bea.jpeg
original image (960x720)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 14th, 2021 2:07 PM
§Petition delivery at Speaker Pelosi
by cynthia papermaster
Wednesday Jul 14th, 2021 2:07 PM
https://www.facebook.com/615460951/videos/702991297769386/
https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate
