Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Oakland: Good Trouble Vigil for Democracy & Voting Rights
Date Saturday July 17
Time 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorDeclaration for American Democracy & partners
Location Details
Preservation Park at pavilion and fountain site, 1233 Preservation Park Way, Oakland 94612

Peaceful event. Follow all current COVID guidelines.
Join us in Oakland for the nationwide Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy on
Saturday, July 17 - the one year mark of the passing of Rep.John Lewis - as we carry on his legacy by hosting candlelight vigils throughout the United States to demand that Congress act to protect our freedom to vote and rebuild our democracy. We must and will win this Fight!

Demands:
--For the People Act
--John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
--D.C. Statehood
--End the Jim Crow Filibuster

WHEN: Saturday, July 17th @ 8 – 9 PM PT

WHERE: Preservation Park at pavilion and fountain site
1233 Preservation Park Way, Oakland 94612
Entrance is located on Martin Luther King Between 12th St and 14th St
Parking is available in a garage across the street for $5.00

More Info: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/400160/

Website: https://goodtroublevigil.org

NOTE: We are committed to maintaining public health measures to practice safe protesting during the pandemic. Additionally, a core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions.


ABOUT: Nationwide Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy on July 17th

America is at a crossroads.

Six months have passed since the failed attack on our nation and our democracy on January 6th. Since that day, anti-voter laws have been passed in states all over the country and the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent rulings have made clear that it will not act to protect the sacred right
to vote.

This summer, Congressional districts risk being redrawn in a way that will allow politicians
to choose their voters - rather than the voters fairly choosing who represents them.

We have reached an inflection point in which we must force our elected officials to act now or risk losing the very foundation of our republic.

But there is hope for us to stop this undercurrent of corruption and rebuild American democracy so that the freedom to vote is protected, billionaires don’t control our political systems, and our representatives actually respond to we the people.

To do this, we must pass the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and D.C. Statehood - and we can’t let anything, including the Jim Crow filibuster, stand in our way!


MAIN ORGANIZER: Declaration for American Democracy Coalition

ORGANIZING PARTNERS

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Transformative Justice Coalition
Lift Our Vote
Our Vote Our Voice
Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF)
Indivisible
Poor People's Campaign
and more
For more event information: https://goodtroublevigil.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 14th, 2021 11:26 AM
by Declaration for American Democracy & partners
Wednesday Jul 14th, 2021 11:26 AM
https://goodtroublevigil.org
