The European Union, pushed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is BLOCKING a proposal to waive World Trade Organization "TRIPS" rules to allow more COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to be produced worldwide. She'll be in the U.S. on July 15th, and we're rallying at the German consulate in San Francisco to demand “TRIPS Waiver Now!”



