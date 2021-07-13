The European Union, pushed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is BLOCKING a proposal to waive World Trade Organization "TRIPS" rules to allow more COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to be produced worldwide. She'll be in the U.S. on July 15th, and we're rallying at the German consulate in San Francisco to demand “TRIPS Waiver Now!”
Feel free to visit our website and RSVP, or just show up. See you there!
|Thursday July 15
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|Citizens Trade Campaign
|San Francisco German Consulate • 1960 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94109
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-franc...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 13th, 2021 3:57 PM
