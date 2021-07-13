SAN RAFAEL: Good Trouble Vigil for Democracy & Voting Rights
Join us for the nationwide Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy on Saturday, July 17 -
the one year mark of the passing of Rep.John Lewis - as we carry on his legacy by hosting candlelight vigils throughout the United States to demand that Congress act to protect our freedom to vote and rebuild our democracy. We must and will win this Fight!
Demands:
--For the People Act
--John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
--D.C. Statehood
--End the Jim Crow Filibuster
Where: San Rafael City Plaza, 1000 4th Street, San Rafael 94901
When: Saturday, July 17th @ Time: 7 – 8 PM PT
More Info: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/400684/
Website: https://goodtroublevigil.org
ABOUT: Nationwide Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy on July 17th
America is at a crossroads.
Six months have passed since the failed attack on our nation and our democracy on January 6th. Since that day, anti-voter laws have been passed in states all over the country and the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent rulings have made clear that it will not act to protect the sacred right
to vote.
This summer, Congressional districts risk being redrawn in a way that will allow politicians
to choose their voters - rather than the voters fairly choosing who represents them.
We have reached an inflection point in which we must force our elected officials to act now or risk losing the very foundation of our republic.
But there is hope for us to stop this undercurrent of corruption and rebuild American democracy so that the freedom to vote is protected, billionaires don’t control our political systems, and our representatives actually respond to we the people.
To do this, we must pass the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and D.C. Statehood - and we can’t let anything, including the Jim Crow filibuster, stand in our way!
MAIN ORGANIZER: Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
ORGANIZING PARTNERS
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Transformative Justice Coalition
Lift Our Vote
Our Vote Our Voice
Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF)
Indivisible
Poor People's Campaign
and more
View events for the week of 7/17/2021
