What: To protest Biden’s inaction on Line 3 and demand that he and the Army Corp of Engineers revoke the permit now.



Support Indigenous communities in Minnesota who are putting their bodies on the line trying to defend their home from the construction of the Line 3 tar sands pipeline.



Come out on Friday and help us tell President Biden to get off his ass. He pledged to be the climate president, and it’s in his power to put a stop to this pipeline. For more event information: https://fb.me/e/YCBNKjSh

