The "Great Reset" and the Deep State by Norbert Haering and Paul Scheyer

Sunday Jul 11th, 2021 6:19 AM

Taboo truths, about which the authorities remain shamefully silent, can indeed be kept under the carpet very well for decades. The course of history is massively influenced by these informal, unelected structures that operate in the interests of the old elites. U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower warned his countrymen against the power of the Deep State. For him, this was still called the "military-industrial complex."