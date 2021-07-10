



A relatively new phenomenon known as “dark buildings” is the buying up or putting up of luxury residential mid and high-rise buildings that are intended to remain vacant, or “dark.”



Fundamentally, Push advocates for the universal right to housing as enumerated by the United Nations 1948 Declaration of Human Rights, article 25. Home is a precondition to a safe, healthy, dignified life; and yet worldwide, proper housing is increasingly unaffordable for middle and working classes.



At least 59 percent of Americans are a paycheck away from being homeless according to a 2019 survey by Charles Schwab, and over 40 million Americans are now facing eviction because of the pandemic. Are luxury condos really a solution?



PUSH the film trailer

