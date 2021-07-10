Thirty years since the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, awareness of disability rights, advocacy, and visibility has increased, yet there is still a long way to go toward equality and understanding. Examining the complexities of disability issues with wisdom, humor, and honesty, author and disability advocate Rebekah Taussig offers a roadmap for broadening our awareness and expanding our understanding to help build a more inclusive world.
Growing up as a paralyzed girl in the 1990s and early 2000s, Rebekah saw disability depicted as something monstrous (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), inspirational (Helen Keller), or angelic (Forrest Gump). None of these depictions felt right because none of them represented her lived experience-complex and ordinary, uncomfortable and fine, painful and fulfilling. Rebekah seeks to normalize the lived experience of disabled persons while also advocating for improvements and a paradigm shift-something that we all play a necessary part in. Disability affects all of us, directly or indirectly, at one point or another.
We need more stories and more voices to understand the diversity of humanity and in Rebekah's latest book, Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body, she challenges us as a society to be patient and vigilant, practical and imaginative, kind and relentless, as we build a more radically inclusive future together.
Join Rebekah in conversation as she talks about her book, her life and her work, and challenges us to work together to build a more inclusive world.
Free, suggested donation of $10.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 7/21/2021
|Views from An Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 21
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|CIIS Public Programs
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/event...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 10th, 2021 7:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network