From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/31/2021
|Rally to Protect the Unemployed!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 31
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Northern California Unemployed Committee
|ncaluc [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|(408) 638-3191
|Location Details
|
Roosevelt Park
19th and Santa Clara
|
For more event information: http://instagram.com/norcaluc
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 9th, 2021 1:03 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network