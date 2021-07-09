top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media
Tell Pelosi: Stop Prosecutions of Assange & Hale; Stop Asian Hate
Date Sunday July 11
Time 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Pelosi's residence, Broadway @ Normandie Terrace, Pacific Heights, San Francisco
Nancy Pelosi needs to stop the extradition and prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, jailed for two years in Belmarsh Prison, London, and in dire condition. We'll ask her to tell President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop the prosecution. A key witness confessed to lying. Assange is innocent, the US either needs to prosecute The NY Times, the Guardian, etc. as well, or stop persecuting Assange! Pelosi needs to block Meek's "Eagle Act" and Stop Asian Hate and the push to war with China! https://popularresistance.org/key-witness-in-assange-case-admits-to-lies-in-indictment/ https://youtu.be/eEH6LWyv8qA https://www.codepink.org/cpcongresswhistleblowers
sm_china_pelosi_eagle.jpg
original image (1200x630)
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/07112021?utm_camp...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 9th, 2021 11:36 AM
§Release Assange!
by Cynthia Papermaster
Friday Jul 9th, 2021 11:36 AM
big-banner-preview-2.jpg
Millions call for Assange's release and for Biden and the DOJ to drop the prosecution.
https://www.codepink.org/07112021?utm_camp...
§Thank You Wikileaks!
by Cynthia Papermaster
Friday Jul 9th, 2021 11:36 AM
sm_11477569-4605-4586-9aba-3e553b9442bf.jpeg
original image (2133x1600)
July 3, Assange's 50th birthday, British Consulate in SF
https://www.codepink.org/07112021?utm_camp...
