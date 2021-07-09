Nancy Pelosi needs to stop the extradition and prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, jailed for two years in Belmarsh Prison, London, and in dire condition. We'll ask her to tell President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop the prosecution. A key witness confessed to lying. Assange is innocent, the US either needs to prosecute The NY Times, the Guardian, etc. as well, or stop persecuting Assange! Pelosi needs to block Meek's "Eagle Act" and Stop Asian Hate and the push to war with China! https://popularresistance.org/key-witness-in-assange-case-admits-to-lies-in-indictment/ https://youtu.be/eEH6LWyv8qA https://www.codepink.org/cpcongresswhistleblowers

