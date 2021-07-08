There are over 20 river crossings in the headwaters of the Mississippi river, on unceded Anishinabe land, for the Line 3 tarsands pipeline which is currently be built in northern Minnesota. Construction (destruction) is ramping up and frontliners are needed to protect these river crossings and help stop construction of the pipeline.

There's a call for people (who are arrestable, and also non-arrestable supporters) to go to the Stop Line 3 camps in Minnesota. They need people on the ground to help delay construction and bring attention to the pipeline! If you're unsure about going, read through the info below, and i'd be happy to talk with you about your concerns. Just email me at frontlinesdrive@protonmail.com

ABOUT THE PIPELINE...

A couple weeks ago Enbridge was able to install their pipeline under the Mississippi River (drilling under a prayer lodge with people sleeping and living on top of their construction! and while under a stop work order at that location), and just this week it was discovered that they likely hit an aquifer under the adjacent Willow River. There are over 20 river crossings in the construction plans for Line 3, located on unceded Anishinaabe treaty territory and in the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Biden has recently said that indigenous claims will not be dealt with by his administration, giving the green light for construction to continue. Biden could stop it but he's saying he won't.

The water levels in the area are extremely low, because Enbridge is permitted to pump 5 billion gallons of water for the pipeline, even though the area is also experiencing a drought. Among other consequences, rice lakes are going dry, which is yet one more direct negative effect on indigenous peoples who depend on the wild rice lakes for food and tradition.

We have to make construction impossible in order to stop this pipeline.

Article and video about aquifer hit under Willow River https://wcmcoop.org/2021/07/06/breaking-news-enbridge-drilling-construction-operations-hit-an-aquifer-on-willow-river/

Video from Welcome Water Protectors Center on the bias of the cops https://vimeo.com/570736761

ABOUT THE CAMPS...

In my experience at the camps, I found a strong emphasis on relational organizing (connecting with others and building trust, not just exchanging tasks), taking care of oneself in order to care for the community (prioritizing self-care and caring for each other), and indigenous-led connection with the earth and spirit (incl grounding and intention). All this together made for a very queer, elder, and bipoc-friendly space which i've found lacking in many other activist circles. Living in tents and in the woods makes it not super accessible, but people are down to support anyone who shows up, so I wouldn't say mobility issues make it impossible. There are many roles to play. Please go!!

HOW TO GO:

If you have an AG (even just one buddy) and can stay for 2 weeks or more, go through the orientation and vetting process via www.stopline3.org. They can plug you in to direct actions, help you figure out which camp to go to, and they offer trainings on how to show up at camp (mindset and practical), non-violent direct action, and medic-ing.

If you are traveling solo or can't stay for 2 weeks+, it's still good to do the orientations via www.stopline3.org. Then you can just show up at the Welcome Water Protectors Center https://welcomewaterprotectors.com/. (I think it's best to arrive in the morning before breakfast so you can plug in to what's going on for that day without distracting from the day's activities, although you can arrive anytime during daylight hours.)

Also if you can't do 2+ weeks, I strongly recommend planning to either just stop by Welcome camp for a meal (and bring a bunch of donations and wash the dishes), OR stay for at least 4 days. It's hard on the camp when people can only stay for a couple days, because by the time they're oriented to the space, they leave. But at the same time, they need people. So if you can just do dishes for a couple days, that could be a big help. The situation and structure is always changing, so vibe it out when you get there. The goal is to support and contribute to the camp! As the sign reads at the entrance "This Is Not Ecotourism."

If going to Welcome camp, plan to be self-sufficient with food and camping for at least the first couple days. (There's a state park with dispersed camping a few miles away from Welcome Water Protectors, and some options for paid lodging in the area. See Welcome's website.)

No matter how long you're staying or how many people you're going with, bring mutual aid donations if you can! There's a list on Welcome's website, but any treats (chocolate, bubbly water, etc), camping gear (preferably quality stuff, including rain clothes!), would be welcome. (They have plenty of masks and hand sanitizer.)

IF YOU NEED A RIDE: stopline3.org is setting up a shuttle/rideshare service, and, anecdotally, there are many people traveling between the Bay Area and the camps. Flying into Minneapolis/St Paul is also an option. You may be able to meet people via the stopline3 orientations. Travel to/from doesn't need to be the thing that stops you from going!

MORE WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE:

- Buy stuff from honorearth.org. They are funding a lot of the Stop Line 3 activities

- Follow #stopline3 hashtag on social media and send your money where it's needed

- Help set up a fundraising stream to send direct contributions to Black and Indigenous frontliners so they can stay in the work without worrying about colonial bureaucratic nonsense. Email frontlinesdrive@protonmail.com

- Tell everyone

- There are a ton of other ways to plug in, you can look em up

Hope to see you there soon!!