top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco
Protest At Pelosi's SF Office Over Military Support For Israeli Government & Evictions
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jul 8th, 2021 10:22 PM
A rally was held on July 2, 2021 at the offices of Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi to demand that she and Congress stop the arming of Israel and ending US economic aid to the apartheid state.
sm_img_0362.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A protest was held on at Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi's office in San Francisco on July 2, 2021 to protest her support of military aid to Israel. Speakers including unionists talked about the need to oppose the attacks on Palestinians and evictions from their housing.
They also discussed the
growing support by unions including UESF to protest US support for Israel. The rally was sponsored by AROC, JVP and other organizations.

Additional media:
Palestinians Backed by Education Unions UESF & UTLA Who Protest US Aid For Israel
https://youtu.be/SnjtChTKadg

San Francisco educators endorse BDS, JVP and others.
https://www.tempestmag.org/2021/05/san-francisco-educators-endorse-bds/?fbclid=IwAR0Ve8Ix2Y_jvBeuQ7cv6BsEFYI9gJheL-ItNuClm3VJxjkaXcXMU6JNeNA

Resolution In Solidarity With Palestinian People
http://araborganizing.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/5-19-21_Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-the-Palestinian-People.pdf

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/NUxaUs3zyDw
§Speaker From Jewish Voice For Peace At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jul 8th, 2021 10:22 PM
sm_img_0361.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A protest rally against Nancy Pelosi for her support for apartheid Israel including military aid an evictions of Palestinians.
https://youtu.be/NUxaUs3zyDw
§Pelosi A Big Supporter Of AIPAC
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jul 8th, 2021 10:22 PM
pelosi_at_aipac.jpg
US Congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi is a big supporter of AIPAC and the apartheid Zionist state. She pushed giving $750 million to rearm Israel after their recent attacks on Gaza. The US gives billions of dollars to Isreal despite it's flagrant war crimes.
https://youtu.be/NUxaUs3zyDw
§UESF Executive VP Frank Lara Spoke At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jul 8th, 2021 10:22 PM
sm_img_0360.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Newly elected UESF Executive VP Frank Lara spoke at the rally and reported that the SF Labor Council was considering a resolution supporting the Palestinian struggle.
https://youtu.be/NUxaUs3zyDw
§Gloria Esteva from Casa Justa Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jul 8th, 2021 10:22 PM
sm_img_0359.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gloria Esteva from Casa Justa spoke at the rally for the Palestinian people.
https://youtu.be/NUxaUs3zyDw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code