Protest At Pelosi's SF Office Over Military Support For Israeli Government & Evictions
A rally was held on July 2, 2021 at the offices of Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi to demand that she and Congress stop the arming of Israel and ending US economic aid to the apartheid state.
A protest was held on at Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi's office in San Francisco on July 2, 2021 to protest her support of military aid to Israel. Speakers including unionists talked about the need to oppose the attacks on Palestinians and evictions from their housing.
They also discussed the
growing support by unions including UESF to protest US support for Israel. The rally was sponsored by AROC, JVP and other organizations.
Additional media:
Palestinians Backed by Education Unions UESF & UTLA Who Protest US Aid For Israel
https://youtu.be/SnjtChTKadg
San Francisco educators endorse BDS, JVP and others.
https://www.tempestmag.org/2021/05/san-francisco-educators-endorse-bds/?fbclid=IwAR0Ve8Ix2Y_jvBeuQ7cv6BsEFYI9gJheL-ItNuClm3VJxjkaXcXMU6JNeNA
Resolution In Solidarity With Palestinian People
http://araborganizing.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/5-19-21_Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-the-Palestinian-People.pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
