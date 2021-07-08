A rally was held on July 2, 2021 at the offices of Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi to demand that she and Congress stop the arming of Israel and ending US economic aid to the apartheid state.

A protest was held on at Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi's office in San Francisco on July 2, 2021 to protest her support of military aid to Israel. Speakers including unionists talked about the need to oppose the attacks on Palestinians and evictions from their housing.They also discussed thegrowing support by unions including UESF to protest US support for Israel. The rally was sponsored by AROC, JVP and other organizations.Additional media:Palestinians Backed by Education Unions UESF & UTLA Who Protest US Aid For IsraelSan Francisco educators endorse BDS, JVP and others.Resolution In Solidarity With Palestinian PeopleProduction of Labor Video Project