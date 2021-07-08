top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/ 9/2021
Tracking and Observing Wildlife in the SF Bay Area w/ POST
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 09
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Open Space Trust
Location Details
Online webinar (FREE)
Recall the now famous coyote and badger are friends wildlife cam video? Wildlife is all around us in the SF Bay Area. Join Peninsula Open Space Trust and partners for a webinar on tracking and observing the diverse wildlife of our region.

When: July 9 @ noon - 1 PM PT

RSVP: https://openspacetrust.org/event/wildlife-tracking-basics-with-pathways-for-wildlife/


Diverse species of animals filter through our urban landscapes, crossing the boundaries of our homes, cities and the protected lands that surround our Bay Area region. Whether you are visiting your local parks and preserves on the San Francisco Bay, the coast, the Santa Cruz mountains or the Diablo Range, there’s a great chance you’ll see wildlife, or at least signs of them.

But how many of us can accurately identify these signs of wildlife, or use these signs to paint a picture of what’s going on in nature?

Join Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) and the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority (OSA) as we welcome local wildlife researchers Tanya Diamond and Ahiga Sandoval of Pathways for Wildlife to share practical wildlife tracking skills with our community.

They will share knowledge of how to identify various types of common wildlife tracks and other signs, and deepen your understanding of the wildlife communities living in our local landscapes.

Through Pathways for Wildlife, Tanya and Ahiga are conducting groundbreaking wildlife research on the Peninsula, in the South Bay and further afield with a variety of nonprofits and public agency partners, including POST, Midpen and OSA.

Using camera traps, wildlife collaring technology and other methods, Pathways for Wildlife is constructing a complex picture of how wildlife move across our landscape, and what we need to do to enhance the health of these animal communities.

They have conducted incredible research and captured incredible imagery with their camera traps, including the "Coyote & Badger" video.
screenshot_2021-07-08_at_08-38-31_wildlife_tracking_basics_with_pathways_for_wildlife.png
For more event information: https://openspacetrust.org/event/wildlife-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 8th, 2021 8:39 AM
