Why we attacked Wiener on July 5th... and why you should, too!

Let us be clear: FAGS HATE WIENER! We are sick and tired of rainbow capitalism, and we are sick and tired of Wiener's gentrified asshole. Lest you forget, a gay politician is still a politician. A gay landlord is still a landlord. A dyke cop is still a cop. Speaking of, how do we feel about "progressive" Wiener sucking down political donations from police, criminalizing the poor, and stumping for corporate real estate? Oh, he does just enough to be a good liberal pet to the ignorant. But never enough to change the world.

Let us be clear: CORPORATE PRIDE® DOESN'T MEAN SHIT TO DIRTBAG QUEERS LIKE US! We attacked Wiener's home at 4096 17th St. on your precious Empire Day weekend for a reason. Death to (gay) America and your rainbow flags — can you see how they're drenched in the blood of queers, murdered both here and abroad? Death to the society that lets queers rot in prison, under oppression, and without rights. We're some of the first to die. You think a fucking rainbow SoulCycle sign makes up for that?

Let us be clear: Wiener represents the worst of the "progressive" gay sellout: milquetoast, sanitized, wealthy, liberal, pro-business, "law and order" bullshit, wrapped into a palatable package for the masses.

No, no, no. There is but one commandment, and it is thus: BE GAY. DO CRIMES. Have you considered, errr, stealing shit? Perhaps slashing the tires of that tech fuckboy's Tesla while he's not looking? Hijacking an Amazon Prime truck (don't forget to tip the poor driver)? Changing the locks and evicting your landlord? Hate-criming a so-called "good" gay senator?

If yes, congratulations: You might just have a chance. If no, well, keep thinking about it 'til you get to the correct answer.

P.S. Fuck all your dumbass cameras in the Castro. The surveillance state is pathetic.