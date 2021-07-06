We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights,
so please join us.
It’s time to get out from behind our Zoom screens to gather in person and demand the Senate take action by removing the filibuster to pass meaningful voting rights.
Make a sign in support of voting rights and we’ll see you there!
Why: To show our support for S1/HR1: For the People Act.
When: Thursday, July 8th at 5:30 - 6:00 PM
Where: Sidewalk outside office of Rep. Garamendi, 412 G St, Davis, CA 95616
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/200194702011227
This event is part of the Deadline for Democracy rallies and actions
happening throughout the United States.
Please wear a mask. Follow all current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#continuing-safety-measures
Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/
July is the deadline for our democracy! If we want a functioning democracy, we must pass the S1: For the People Act for voting rights and protections, which includes:
--Increasing the number of drop-off boxes
--Requiring no-excuse absentee voting
--Establishing automatic voter registration
--Banning partisan gerrymandering and requiring independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional maps
Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.
But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.
Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.
However, there is a political time crunch. The House of Representatives goes on the longest recess of the year at the end of July. They won’t be fully back until September 20th. It’s hard to see space for democracy reform this year after the August recess.
So every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass
the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy!
Deadline for Democracy Coalition
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/about
A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights including:
350.org
EarthDay.org
East Bay Activist Alliance
Bend the Arc
People for the American Way
Common Cause
Center for Popular Democracy
VotoLatino
Indivisible
NAACP
Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
Stand Up America
End Citizens United Action Fund
Advancement Project
Transformative Justice Coalition
Just Democracy
and numerous other organizations
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
|Davis Rally for Voting Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 08
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible Yolo County
|Location Details
|
Sidewalk outside office of Congressman Garamendi, 412 G St, Davis, CA 95616-4158
Please wear a mask. This is a peaceful event.
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2001947020...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 6th, 2021 8:49 AM
