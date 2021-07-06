

so please join us.



It’s time to get out from behind our Zoom screens to gather in person and demand the Senate take action by removing the filibuster to pass meaningful voting rights.



Make a sign in support of voting rights and we’ll see you there!



Why: To show our support for S1/HR1: For the People Act.



When: Thursday, July 8th at 5:30 - 6:00 PM



Where: Sidewalk outside office of Rep. Garamendi, 412 G St, Davis, CA 95616



More info:



This event is part of the Deadline for Democracy rallies and actions

happening throughout the United States.



Please wear a mask. Follow all current COVID guidelines:

________________



Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights



https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/



July is the deadline for our democracy! If we want a functioning democracy, we must pass the S1: For the People Act for voting rights and protections, which includes:



--Increasing the number of drop-off boxes

--Requiring no-excuse absentee voting

--Establishing automatic voter registration

--Banning partisan gerrymandering and requiring independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional maps



Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.



But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.



Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.



However, there is a political time crunch. The House of Representatives goes on the longest recess of the year at the end of July. They won’t be fully back until September 20th. It’s hard to see space for democracy reform this year after the August recess.



So every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass

the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy!

________________



Deadline for Democracy Coalition



https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/about



A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights including:



350.org

EarthDay.org

East Bay Activist Alliance

Bend the Arc

People for the American Way

Common Cause

Center for Popular Democracy

VotoLatino

Indivisible

NAACP

Declaration for American Democracy Coalition

Stand Up America

End Citizens United Action Fund

Advancement Project

Transformative Justice Coalition

Just Democracy

and numerous other organizations

