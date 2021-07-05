Watch the film "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at your own convenience - BEFORE the event. Join the Q&A discussion on July 11 noon (PDT). Registrants will receive the link for viewing the film via the confirmation email you'll receive shortly after you register. Sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAuceCtqj0pGdOa7u_BQBzrnHcu5lpLhilw?ct=t%28EMAIL_CAMPAIGN+July+2021%29&mc_cid=774c2ab2fa&mc_eid=aaa4391f36
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://icnacsj.org/action/?mc_cid=c53f6744db&mc_eid=e1d2ad9fb7
https://www.codepink.org/savesilwan2021
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at https://www.1948movie.com/
- The Price of Oslo
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills, Pillsbury, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Ben & Jerry's
Indybay Feature
Palestine | International
Q&A Discussion of film Gaza Fights for Freedom
Import into your personal calendar
Date
Sunday July 11
Time
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Angela
Location Details
Zoom
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 5th, 2021 6:17 PM
► ▼ IMC Network