LaborFest Poetry Speaking To Our Lives, History & Struggle





July 6 @ 6:00 pm PST Free



The power of poetry in this world is growing and LaborFest hosts this reading in honor of all the people who are struggling for justice and human rights here and around the world.



Joining in reading will be poets

Raymond Nat Turner

LA Kirth

David Lee Morgan

Dee Allen

Howard Pflanzer

David Mills

Jenifer Vernon

Dave Lordan

Kele Nkhereanye

Wicksa Hosts

and others.

It will be open mic.

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 5th, 2021 12:17 PM