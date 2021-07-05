LaborFest Poetry Speaking To Our Lives, History & Struggle
July 6 @ 6:00 pm PST Free
The power of poetry in this world is growing and LaborFest hosts this reading in honor of all the people who are struggling for justice and human rights here and around the world.
Joining in reading will be poets
Raymond Nat Turner
LA Kirth
David Lee Morgan
Dee Allen
Howard Pflanzer
David Mills
Jenifer Vernon
Dave Lordan
Kele Nkhereanye
Wicksa Hosts
and others.
It will be open mic.
|Tuesday July 06
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Concert/Show
|LaborFest
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/laborfest-poet...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 5th, 2021 12:17 PM
