



This event is a celebration of Yermo's inspirational mural, Societies Light that honors the history of forceful womxn, both in Indigenous cultures and in our Central Coast history. The mural acknowledges the local people and the lands we occupy in a powerful way. Join us for a safe distance gathering with speeches, arts and crafts, music, and performances.



Over the last 34 years, the County of Santa Cruz Arts Commission has selected outstanding artists nominated by the public and honored them through the Artist of the Year Award. The award recognizes artists for outstanding achievement in the disciplines of performing, visual, or literary arts.



Free Event: Celebrating Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year 2020, Guillermo "Yermo" Aranda & his work "Societies of Light: Acknowledging and Empowering Women.

Free Event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebramos-en-comunidad-societies-light-tickets-161564023343 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5238448757...

