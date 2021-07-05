top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Womyn
View events for the week of 7/11/2021
Celebramos en Comunidad: Societies Light
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 11
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Art & History
Location Details
Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Headquarters 18 W Lake Ave A, Watsonville, CA 95076
Celebrating Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year 2020, Guillermo "Yermo" Aranda & his work “Societies of Light: Acknowledging and Empowering Women.

This event is a celebration of Yermo's inspirational mural, Societies Light that honors the history of forceful womxn, both in Indigenous cultures and in our Central Coast history. The mural acknowledges the local people and the lands we occupy in a powerful way. Join us for a safe distance gathering with speeches, arts and crafts, music, and performances.

Over the last 34 years, the County of Santa Cruz Arts Commission has selected outstanding artists nominated by the public and honored them through the Artist of the Year Award. The award recognizes artists for outstanding achievement in the disciplines of performing, visual, or literary arts.

Free Event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebramos-en-comunidad-societies-light-tickets-161564023343
sm_celebramos-en-comunidad-societies-light.jpg
original image (1044x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5238448757...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 5th, 2021 10:49 AM
