Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 7/ 9/2021
Protect Monterey County Worker Healthcare Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 09
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSEIU Local 521
Location Details
1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA 93901
SAVE THE DATE for Friday, July 9 at 12:00PM (noon) to make our demands clear to the County: Protect our HEALTHCARE!

RESPECT US! PAY US!

Location: 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA 93901

Join the fight that highlights YOU, YOUR COWORKERS and the Union negotiated benefits we all fought so hard for to keep our families healthy and safe.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please email salinas.rsvp [at] seiu521.org
sm_seiu_521_protect_monterey_county_worker_healthcare_rally.jpg
original image (2048x1146)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3517205465...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 5th, 2021 10:37 AM
