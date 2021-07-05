SAVE THE DATE for Friday, July 9 at 12:00PM (noon) to make our demands clear to the County: Protect our HEALTHCARE!
RESPECT US! PAY US!
Location: 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA 93901
Join the fight that highlights YOU, YOUR COWORKERS and the Union negotiated benefits we all fought so hard for to keep our families healthy and safe.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please email salinas.rsvp [at] seiu521.org
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/ 9/2021
|Protect Monterey County Worker Healthcare Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 09
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|SEIU Local 521
|Location Details
|1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA 93901
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3517205465...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 5th, 2021 10:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network