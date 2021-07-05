Time to end the panic mode by Chris Hedges,Werner Rugemer &Wolfgang Pomrehn

Monday Jul 5th, 2021 9:04 AM

Tyrannies reverse the rule of law. They turn law into an instrument of injustice. They cloak their crimes in false legality. They use the outward decorum of courts and trials to disguise their criminality. People like Julian who reveal this criminality and show it to the public are dangerous. For without the pretense of legality, tyranny loses credibility.