Related Categories: California | East Bay | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/ 8/2021
Saving Life on Earth: Stopping the Slaughter of Grey Woloves
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 08
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Join our experts for a discussion on saving grey wolves. We'll be discussing what's going on
and how you can help.

Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/p9UvbMWhXk22NiQuBvYzpg2

After the Trump administration stripped federal protections from gray wolves, states now control whether they're hunted or protected.

While California and Colorado have celebrated the discovery of new wolf residents, Wisconsin rushed to allow their slaughter. Idaho and Montana are also ramping plans for more wolf-killing. We're working on multiple fronts to regain protections for wolves.

Our Saving Life on Earth webinar on Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET will feature senior West Coast wolf advocate Amaroq Weiss and senior attorney Andrea Zaccardi. We'll explore how you can help shape decision-making by state wildlife agencies, the Center's legal battle to restore protections to gray wolves, and our petition to protect wolves in the
Northern Rockies.

The SF Bay Area offices for the Center for Biological Diversity are located in Oakland.
wolf.jpg
For more event information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/p9UvbM...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 4th, 2021 5:28 PM
Add Your Comments
