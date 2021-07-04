

The SF Bay Area offices for the Center for Biological Diversity are located in Oakland. Join our experts for a discussion on saving grey wolves. We'll be discussing what's going onand how you can help.Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ETRSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/p9UvbMWhXk22NiQuBvYzpg2 After the Trump administration stripped federal protections from gray wolves, states now control whether they're hunted or protected.While California and Colorado have celebrated the discovery of new wolf residents, Wisconsin rushed to allow their slaughter. Idaho and Montana are also ramping plans for more wolf-killing. We're working on multiple fronts to regain protections for wolves.Our Saving Life on Earth webinar on Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET will feature senior West Coast wolf advocate Amaroq Weiss and senior attorney Andrea Zaccardi. We'll explore how you can help shape decision-making by state wildlife agencies, the Center's legal battle to restore protections to gray wolves, and our petition to protect wolves in theNorthern Rockies.The SF Bay Area offices for the Center for Biological Diversity are located in Oakland. For more event information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/p9UvbM...

