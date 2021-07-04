Join our experts for a discussion on saving grey wolves. We'll be discussing what's going on
and how you can help.
Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/p9UvbMWhXk22NiQuBvYzpg2
After the Trump administration stripped federal protections from gray wolves, states now control whether they're hunted or protected.
While California and Colorado have celebrated the discovery of new wolf residents, Wisconsin rushed to allow their slaughter. Idaho and Montana are also ramping plans for more wolf-killing. We're working on multiple fronts to regain protections for wolves.
Our Saving Life on Earth webinar on Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET will feature senior West Coast wolf advocate Amaroq Weiss and senior attorney Andrea Zaccardi. We'll explore how you can help shape decision-making by state wildlife agencies, the Center's legal battle to restore protections to gray wolves, and our petition to protect wolves in the
Northern Rockies.
The SF Bay Area offices for the Center for Biological Diversity are located in Oakland.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 7/ 8/2021
|Saving Life on Earth: Stopping the Slaughter of Grey Woloves
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 08
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Center for Biological Diversity
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/p9UvbM...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 4th, 2021 5:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network