BayAction2FreeAssange.org joins laborfest.net in solidarity and in support of all Julian Assange stands for in representing free press and journalism to bring truth to the public that we deserve to know.
This panel will look at how independent media is fighting to cover stories that corporate media in San Francisco and the US have covered up. This includes the privatization of public resources, the contamination of workers and the community at Hunters Point/Treasure Island and the attacks on journalists and their rights in San Francisco and around the world including Julian Assange.
Speakers:
Tim Redmond, 48 Hills
Malik Washington, San Francisco Bay View
Dr. Derek Kerr, journalist for West Side Observer
Carol Harvey, journalist covering Treasure Island
Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek KPOO
|Date
|Wednesday July 07
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|BayAction2FreeAssange dot com
|Location Details
|ONLINE EVENT: The monopolization of the media and the effect of corporate control of social media is a growing threat to freedom.
|
For more event information: http://Laborfest.net
