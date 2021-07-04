top
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media
View events for the week of 7/ 7/2021
Corporate Media Independent Media & Investigative Journalism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 07
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBayAction2FreeAssange dot com
Location Details
ONLINE EVENT: The monopolization of the media and the effect of corporate control of social media is a growing threat to freedom. 
BayAction2FreeAssange.org joins laborfest.net in solidarity and in support of all Julian Assange stands for in representing free press and journalism to bring truth to the public that we deserve to know.

This panel will look at how independent media is fighting to cover stories that corporate media in San Francisco and the US have covered up. This includes the privatization of public resources, the contamination of workers and the community at Hunters Point/Treasure Island and the attacks on journalists and their rights in San Francisco and around the world including Julian Assange.

Speakers: Tim Redmond, 48 Hills Malik Washington, San Francisco Bay View Dr. Derek Kerr, journalist  for West Side Observer Carol Harvey, journalist covering Treasure Island Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek KPOO
Sponsored by 48 Hills, WorkWeek & SF Bay View

The LaborFest Organizing Committee is all volunteers. We believe that this festival will bring greater solidarity and labor consciousness for all working people. We thank those who have given their talent, time and financial contribution to make this festival a success.

In solidarity,
LaborFest Organizing Committee

Register: Laborfest.net to receive Zoom link by email
laborfest_7-7_sq_500x500.jpg
For more event information: http://Laborfest.net

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 4th, 2021 2:53 PM
