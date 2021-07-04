BayAction2FreeAssange.org joins laborfest.net in solidarity and in support of all Julian Assange stands for in representing free press and journalism to bring truth to the public that we deserve to know.



This panel will look at how independent media is fighting to cover stories that corporate media in San Francisco and the US have covered up. This includes the privatization of public resources, the contamination of workers and the community at Hunters Point/Treasure Island and the attacks on journalists and their rights in San Francisco and around the world including Julian Assange.



Speakers: Tim Redmond, 48 Hills Malik Washington, San Francisco Bay View Dr. Derek Kerr, journalist for West Side Observer Carol Harvey, journalist covering Treasure Island Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek KPOO

Sponsored by 48 Hills, WorkWeek & SF Bay View



