July 1, 2021

EOPA, a national coalition of elected officials, says John Lewis Voting Rights Act would uphold the promise of our democracy for all. The following is the statement from the Elected Officials to Protect America about the Supreme Court July 1 decision on Arizona’s voting restrictions:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court gutted most of what remains of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Once hailed as the most effective civil rights legislation in the nation’s history, with their decision the Supreme Court has turned on the promise of democracy, the promise of equality and equity for all. For without voting rights, communities of color and low income become disenfranchised, and equality and equity unfulfilled dreams.

‘“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America,’” reads the Constitution.

“‘To form a more perfect union, we must ensure every citizen’s vote counts. While we have much to do to make that become a reality, we should never put barriers up that stop people from exercising their voting rights. This Supreme Court’s decision is aligned with their vote that stripped the original Voting Rights Act. Furthermore, it’s previous decision that said corporations are people was a slap in the face to ‘we the people.’ But in the end, it’s ‘we the people’ who vote, not corporations, as long as we aren’t impeded, as today’s decision has done.

“The court is meant to decide issues with balance, without bias. Today’s bias exhibited Jim Crow racism, which should have no place in our democracy. Legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would help right this injustice. Our democracy will not be whole until every person is guaranteed equal rights and true equal access to vote.”

Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) Elected Officials to Protect America is a network of current and former elected officials who care deeply about protecting our planet and people. EOPA is committed to solving the climate crisis, ensuring environmental justice, and protecting our lands and waters.

EOPA is the only national organization mobilizing veterans who are lawmakers on the environment. We educate through value-based storytelling, training lawmakers, and connecting elected officials to inspire strong environmental leadership.