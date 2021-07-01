top
#ChildTaxCredit: Keep Families Afloat Rally & Ice Cream Social in Sacramento
Date Thursday July 08
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCA Poor People's Campaign & Partners
EmailSacPPC2019 [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Jack Davis Park in South Oak Park neighborhood, 16th Street & 44th Street, Sacramento 95820

Masks required. Follow current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#continuing-safety-measures
"Keep Families Afloat” Child Tax Credit Rally

Organized by the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign and South Oak Park Community Association, community leaders and elected officials will speak to the importance of the child tax credit and help families apply.

Family friendly event. Free ice cream too!

Thursday, July 8 @ 10:30am PT

More info: https://www.keepfamiliesafloat.org


California Poor People’s Campaign is joining forces with the national “Keep Families Afloat” Week of Action to raise awareness of the expanded child tax credit ahead of the payments being distributed to families starting on July 15th.

The new child tax credit gives families up to $300 per child per month to help with everyday expenses and savings. And for the first time, families can receive the credit in monthly payments starting in July. Nearly all families are eligible for the payments, including those who have not filed tax returns or don’t owe taxes.

In addition to providing information about the child tax credit and the application process, this rally will be demanding that Congress make this benefit permanent.

This event is family-friendly and fun - everyone is welcome. And don’t forget your mask!
For more event information: https://www.keepfamiliesafloat.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 1st, 2021 10:44 AM
by CA Poor People's Campaign & Partners
Thursday Jul 1st, 2021 10:44 AM
