"Keep Families Afloat” Child Tax Credit Rally
Organized by the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign and South Oak Park Community Association, community leaders and elected officials will speak to the importance of the child tax credit and help families apply.
Family friendly event. Free ice cream too!
Thursday, July 8 @ 10:30am PT
More info: https://www.keepfamiliesafloat.org
California Poor People’s Campaign is joining forces with the national “Keep Families Afloat” Week of Action to raise awareness of the expanded child tax credit ahead of the payments being distributed to families starting on July 15th.
The new child tax credit gives families up to $300 per child per month to help with everyday expenses and savings. And for the first time, families can receive the credit in monthly payments starting in July. Nearly all families are eligible for the payments, including those who have not filed tax returns or don’t owe taxes.
In addition to providing information about the child tax credit and the application process, this rally will be demanding that Congress make this benefit permanent.
This event is family-friendly and fun - everyone is welcome. And don’t forget your mask!
Thursday July 08
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
CA Poor People's Campaign & Partners
SacPPC2019 [at] gmail.com
Jack Davis Park in South Oak Park neighborhood, 16th Street & 44th Street, Sacramento 95820
Masks required. Follow current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#continuing-safety-measures
For more event information: https://www.keepfamiliesafloat.org
