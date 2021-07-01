On July 30, 1975, students from the National Autonomous University of El Salvador were marching to protest repression by the military, which had taken over the campus in Santa Ana on July 25. General Arturo Armando Molina ordered the Salvadoran National Guard to suppress the protest with machine guns and tanks. The estimates of university and high school students killed range from 12 to more than 100 and wounded from 23 to more than 100. The exact number is not known because the military loaded up bodies, and live students, in its vehicles and disappeared them.
Join us for a panel discussion on how the events of 1975 mobilized resistance.
Ricardo Calderon, professor in the Department of Journalism at the University of El Salvador in 1975
Ana Fisher, student at the University of El Salvador in 1975
Felix Kury, one of the founders in 1975 of El Comité de Salvadoreños Progresistas which published “El Pulgarcito” in San Francisco and a founding member of CISPES
Nicole Santamaría, executive director of El/La Para Translatinas, active in the LGBTQI movement in El Salvador
Music by Enrique Ramirez and Giovanni Ortiz
folkloric dance by Grupo Maiz
video - "The University Refuses to Die"
Saturday, July 31
6 p.m. a 8 p.m.
Online Virtual Event
Register in advance for this event:
https://bit.ly/1975commemoration
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event
sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) and the Northern California Farabundo Marti front for National Liberation (Nor Cal fmln)
For more information, contact Bay Area CISPES at 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org
Conmemoración
para el massacre
de los estudiantes
en 1975
El 30 de Julio, 1975, estudiantes de la Universidad National Autonomous de El Salvador estaban
marchando para protestar la represión militar que había tomado cargo de el campus en Santa Ana
el 25 de julio. General Arturo Armando Molina ordenó que la Guardia Nacional de El Salvador
repriman las protestas con pistolas y tanques militares. Es estimado que murieron desde 12 a 100
y hirieron desde 23 a 100. El número exacto no es conocido porque el militar tomó los cuerpos de
los estudiantes y unos estudiantes vivos en sus vehículos y los despariso.
Por favor nos acompañan para una discusión sobre cómo los eventos de 1975
mobilizo la resistencia.
Ricardo Calderon, profesor de la Universidad de El Salvador Departamento de Periodismo
en 1975
Ana Fisher, estudiante de la Universidad de El Salvador en 1975
Felix Kury, es uno de los fundadores en 1975 de El Comité de Salvadoreños Progresistas que
publicaron “El Pulgarcito” en San Francisco y miembro fundador del Comite en Solidaridad con el
Pueblo de El Salvador.
Nicole Santamaría, executive director of El/La Para Translatinas, active in the LGBTQI
movement in El Salvador
Danza Folklórico Grupo Maiz
musica por Enrique Ramirez y Giovanni Ortiz
video - "La Universidad Se Niega a Morir"
sabado, 31 de julio
6 p.m. a 8 p.m.
Evento virtual en línea
Regístrese para este evento:
https://bit.ly/1975commemoration
Después de registrarse, recibirá un correo electrónico de confirmación con
información sobre cómo unirse al evento.
patrocinado por Comité en Solidaridad con el Pueblo de El Salvador - Área de la
Bahía capítulo (CISPES) y Nor Cal frente Farabundo Martí para Liberación
Nacional (Nor Cal fmln)
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Bay Area CISPES al 415-503-0789 o
bayarea [at] cispes.org
