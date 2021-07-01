



Join us for a panel discussion on how the events of 1975 mobilized resistance.



Ricardo Calderon, professor in the Department of Journalism at the University of El Salvador in 1975

Ana Fisher, student at the University of El Salvador in 1975

Felix Kury, one of the founders in 1975 of El Comité de Salvadoreños Progresistas which published “El Pulgarcito” in San Francisco and a founding member of CISPES

Nicole Santamaría, executive director of El/La Para Translatinas, active in the LGBTQI movement in El Salvador



Music by Enrique Ramirez and Giovanni Ortiz

folkloric dance by Grupo Maiz

video - "The University Refuses to Die"



Saturday, July 31

6 p.m. a 8 p.m.

Online Virtual Event

Register in advance for this event:

https://bit.ly/1975commemoration

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event



sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) and the Northern California Farabundo Marti front for National Liberation (Nor Cal fmln)



For more information, contact Bay Area CISPES at 415-503-0789 or



Conmemoración

para el massacre

de los estudiantes

en 1975



El 30 de Julio, 1975, estudiantes de la Universidad National Autonomous de El Salvador estaban

marchando para protestar la represión militar que había tomado cargo de el campus en Santa Ana

el 25 de julio. General Arturo Armando Molina ordenó que la Guardia Nacional de El Salvador

repriman las protestas con pistolas y tanques militares. Es estimado que murieron desde 12 a 100

y hirieron desde 23 a 100. El número exacto no es conocido porque el militar tomó los cuerpos de

los estudiantes y unos estudiantes vivos en sus vehículos y los despariso.



Por favor nos acompañan para una discusión sobre cómo los eventos de 1975

mobilizo la resistencia.



Ricardo Calderon, profesor de la Universidad de El Salvador Departamento de Periodismo

en 1975

Ana Fisher, estudiante de la Universidad de El Salvador en 1975

Felix Kury, es uno de los fundadores en 1975 de El Comité de Salvadoreños Progresistas que

publicaron “El Pulgarcito” en San Francisco y miembro fundador del Comite en Solidaridad con el

Pueblo de El Salvador.

Nicole Santamaría, executive director of El/La Para Translatinas, active in the LGBTQI

movement in El Salvador



Danza Folklórico Grupo Maiz

musica por Enrique Ramirez y Giovanni Ortiz

video - "La Universidad Se Niega a Morir"



sabado, 31 de julio

6 p.m. a 8 p.m.

Evento virtual en línea

Regístrese para este evento:

https://bit.ly/1975commemoration

Después de registrarse, recibirá un correo electrónico de confirmación con

información sobre cómo unirse al evento.



patrocinado por Comité en Solidaridad con el Pueblo de El Salvador - Área de la

Bahía capítulo (CISPES) y Nor Cal frente Farabundo Martí para Liberación

Nacional (Nor Cal fmln)



Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Bay Area CISPES al 415-503-0789 o

bayarea [at] cispes.org



