top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 7/31/2021
Commemoration of 1975 Student Massacre in El Salvador
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 31
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKarl Kramer
Emailbayarea [at] cispes.org
Phone415-503-0789
Location Details
Online virtual event
On July 30, 1975, students from the National Autonomous University of El Salvador were marching to protest repression by the military, which had taken over the campus in Santa Ana on July 25. General Arturo Armando Molina ordered the Salvadoran National Guard to suppress the protest with machine guns and tanks. The estimates of university and high school students killed range from 12 to more than 100 and wounded from 23 to more than 100. The exact number is not known because the military loaded up bodies, and live students, in its vehicles and disappeared them.

Join us for a panel discussion on how the events of 1975 mobilized resistance.

Ricardo Calderon, professor in the Department of Journalism at the University of El Salvador in 1975
Ana Fisher, student at the University of El Salvador in 1975
Felix Kury, one of the founders in 1975 of El Comité de Salvadoreños Progresistas which published “El Pulgarcito” in San Francisco and a founding member of CISPES
Nicole Santamaría, executive director of El/La Para Translatinas, active in the LGBTQI movement in El Salvador

Music by Enrique Ramirez and Giovanni Ortiz
folkloric dance by Grupo Maiz
video - "The University Refuses to Die"

Saturday, July 31
6 p.m. a 8 p.m.
Online Virtual Event
Register in advance for this event:
https://bit.ly/1975commemoration
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event

sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) and the Northern California Farabundo Marti front for National Liberation (Nor Cal fmln)

For more information, contact Bay Area CISPES at 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org

Conmemoración
para el massacre
de los estudiantes
en 1975

El 30 de Julio, 1975, estudiantes de la Universidad National Autonomous de El Salvador estaban
marchando para protestar la represión militar que había tomado cargo de el campus en Santa Ana
el 25 de julio. General Arturo Armando Molina ordenó que la Guardia Nacional de El Salvador
repriman las protestas con pistolas y tanques militares. Es estimado que murieron desde 12 a 100
y hirieron desde 23 a 100. El número exacto no es conocido porque el militar tomó los cuerpos de
los estudiantes y unos estudiantes vivos en sus vehículos y los despariso.

Por favor nos acompañan para una discusión sobre cómo los eventos de 1975
mobilizo la resistencia.

Ricardo Calderon, profesor de la Universidad de El Salvador Departamento de Periodismo
en 1975
Ana Fisher, estudiante de la Universidad de El Salvador en 1975
Felix Kury, es uno de los fundadores en 1975 de El Comité de Salvadoreños Progresistas que
publicaron “El Pulgarcito” en San Francisco y miembro fundador del Comite en Solidaridad con el
Pueblo de El Salvador.
Nicole Santamaría, executive director of El/La Para Translatinas, active in the LGBTQI
movement in El Salvador

Danza Folklórico Grupo Maiz
musica por Enrique Ramirez y Giovanni Ortiz
video - "La Universidad Se Niega a Morir"

sabado, 31 de julio
6 p.m. a 8 p.m.
Evento virtual en línea
Regístrese para este evento:
https://bit.ly/1975commemoration
Después de registrarse, recibirá un correo electrónico de confirmación con
información sobre cómo unirse al evento.

patrocinado por Comité en Solidaridad con el Pueblo de El Salvador - Área de la
Bahía capítulo (CISPES) y Nor Cal frente Farabundo Martí para Liberación
Nacional (Nor Cal fmln)

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Bay Area CISPES al 415-503-0789 o
bayarea [at] cispes.org

Attachments area
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 1st, 2021 7:30 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code