Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Racial Justice
2021 California Independence Day to Freedom
Date Friday July 02
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details
California State Capitol -- Camellia Grove - East Area of Capitol Grounds
In 1770, when Crispus Attucks took the first bullet toward Independence from British tyranny, it moved the needle a little further toward freedom, the journey continues...

Slavery in California remained entrenched via Spanish authority throughout New Spain with Monterey the Capitol of California.

Since 1535, the journey of enslaved and free Pan Africans beginning in Spanish California remains an open secret.

California Pan Africans both enslaved and free throughout Spanish, Mexican and American rule have played a profound contribution.

Today, it seems taken for granted, the notion of "previous condition of servitude" by many "new Black Leadership" whom appear to reflect intentional amnesia and/or post traumatic slave syndrome are erasing and/or distorting authentic California History.

Distant future generations may never know Crispus Attucks, Vicente Guerrero, Nancy Gouch, William Leidesforff or Queen Califia if the mis-educated Negro, as Dr. Carter G. Woodson suggested, continue to hold center stage with Manifest Destiny as a prize for the xenophilia, in motion.

https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-race-and-ethnicity-racial-injustice-juneteenth-voting-rights-e8a61b0e8e7c84ffbc1ab4eb9f72c134
crispus_attucks_1.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 30th, 2021 7:30 PM
