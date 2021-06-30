top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 9/25/2021
Animal Liberation March - San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 25
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
San Francisco, CA
We’re racing against time to save the animals, this planet, and ourselves. The pandemic and climate emergency have shown us how destructive animal exploitation is for all animals, including humans. Now, as we come out of this dark time, our actions can shine brighter than ever before. This is our chance to create a new, post-pandemic future where all beings and our planet are treated with respect. Nothing is more important than taking action now. Before it’s too late.
WHERE: Downtown San Francisco (exact location TBA)
WHEN: 2:00pm Saturday, September 25th
ACCESSIBILITY:
This event will include a march which will be done at a moderate pace. The march will be about 2 miles long, and will take place on city streets which often have potholes and cracks throughout. ASL interpretation may be available by request - if you have questions or have accessibility requests for this event, please email info@liberationconference.
SCHEDULE:
More info on our Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1dr45zktl
---
DID YOU KNOW this March is part of a week-long CONFERENCE?
The Animal Liberation Conference is the flagship conference for grassroots activism, leading a global movement where ordinary people are taking a bold stand against injustice. Come experience what can happen when we rise up to achieve animal liberation together. ALC 2021 will take place September 24th to September 30th in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.
Register at liberationconference.com
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
sm_2021_animal_liberation_march.jpg
original image (2048x1030)
For more event information: http://liberationconference.com

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 30th, 2021 12:25 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code