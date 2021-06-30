

WHERE: Downtown San Francisco (exact location TBA)

WHEN: 2:00pm Saturday, September 25th

ACCESSIBILITY:

This event will include a march which will be done at a moderate pace. The march will be about 2 miles long, and will take place on city streets which often have potholes and cracks throughout. ASL interpretation may be available by request - if you have questions or have accessibility requests for this event, please email info@liberationconference.

SCHEDULE:

More info on our Facebook at

---

DID YOU KNOW this March is part of a week-long CONFERENCE?

The Animal Liberation Conference is the flagship conference for grassroots activism, leading a global movement where ordinary people are taking a bold stand against injustice. Come experience what can happen when we rise up to achieve animal liberation together. ALC 2021 will take place September 24th to September 30th in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.

Register at liberationconference.com

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

