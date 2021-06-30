top
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Racial Justice
172th Anniversary of towns Negro Bar, Negro Hill and Mormon Island
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Wednesday Jun 30th, 2021 11:04 AM
Today's Negro Bar State Historic Park expansion reflects the ongoing challenge since Colton Hall, Monterey and the initial offerings by the California State Legislature including Governor Peter Burnett inaugural address to the 1849 California Legislature in San Jose, CA.
negro_bar_1854.jpg
International, Federal and California archives and libraries will showcase the journey to establish an authentic footprint in the townships of Negro Bar, Negro Hill and Mormon Island and Sacramento.

Today's Negro Bar State Historic Park expansion reflects the ongoing challenge since Colton Hall, Monterey and the initial offerings by the California State Legislature including Governor Peter Burnett inaugural address to the 1849 California Legislature in San Jose, CA.

Today, Federal land managed by the California State Parks and Recreation, Natural Resource Agency may need of Federal oversite to adhere to equitable and inclusive preservation standards for Indigenous and Pan African cultures along the American River Parkway.

The full weight of the US Military with interagency cooperation may help resolve the current probable hate crimes against humanity, revisited upon the American River Parkway in 2021.

Free and enslaved, people of Pan African Heritage were a big part of the California Gold Rush Era (1840-1875) yet "New Black Leadership and ole Confederate values" hold center stage absent Federal oversite.

Topics for Federal Oversite and timeline confirmation include:

- 1840: Sutter's Fort, Hawaiian and Indigenous Cultures

- 1844: Rancho Rio De Los Americanos, Alta California

- 1846: California Bear Flag Revolt - California Republic

- 1848: Gold Discovery in Coloma Valley

- 1848: Genocide and Slavery in the Gold Mining District

- 1849: Towns of Negro Bar, Negro Hill and Mormon Island

-1850: Historic Black Churches in the Gold Mining District

-1855: California Colored Convention Movement

-1861-1874: Civil War, Juneteenth and Buffalo Soldiers

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/06/25/executive-order-on-diversity-equity-inclusion-and-accessibility-in-the-federal-workforce/
