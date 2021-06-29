top
Palestine
Palestine
ILWU & Fight Against Zionist Shipping Line ZIM In Oakland & West Coast
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 6:45 PM
ILWU Local 10 retired member Jack Heyman is interviewed about the struggle against the Israeli shipping line ZIM and the action by ILWU longshore workers in Oakland and the West Coast to abide by picket lines.
sm_ilwu_505_prince_rupert_solidiarity_with_palestine.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU longshore workers on the West Coast have been supporting the Palestinian people and workers by refusing to cross solidarity picket lines. Jack Heyman, a retired activist and union leader of ILWU Local 10 talks about the history of internationalism by the ILWU and the struggle in the ILWU in the recent June 2021 actions including Oakland and the British Columbia port of Prince Rupert.
This interview by WorkWeek was done on 6/24/21

Additional media:
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0

International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf

Clarifying ILWU's Criticism of Israel and In Defense Of Palestinian Rights
http://www.labournet.net/world/0704/dispatcher1.html

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

ILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzPSaua4ovo&feature=youtu.be

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/WnEr9J-OXzY
§1998 Labor March In Oakland To Defend ILWU Member Sued Over Neptune Jade Boycott
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 6:45 PM
sm_ilwu_liverpool_march_court_1998_.jpg
original image (1200x641)
An ILWU member Robert Irminger was sued by the PMA after the action to boycott the Neptune Jade ship which was carrying cargo from Liverpool, England. The action was in solidarity with the Liverpool dockers who were fired. The ILWU defeated the lawsuit
https://youtu.be/WnEr9J-OXzY
§ILWU President Willie Adams In Israel
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 6:45 PM
adams_willie_in_israel.jpg
ILWU President Willie went on an Israeli organized "education" trip to Israel and in his report left out the conditions of the Palestinians and the apartheid state of Israel.
https://youtu.be/WnEr9J-OXzY
§In 2010 Picket of Zim Ship Shanghai Was Successful
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 6:45 PM
ilwu_zim_june_20_2010_picket_oakland1x.jpg
In 2010 there was a solidarity picket against the ZIM ship Shanghai which was successful. The ILWU members refused to cross the picket line.
https://youtu.be/WnEr9J-OXzY
§ZIM Ship Volans Successful Boycott In Oakland In June 2021
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 6:45 PM
sm_img_9709.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A successful picket was held against the ZIM chartered ship Volans in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/WnEr9J-OXzY
