ILWU Local 10 retired member Jack Heyman is interviewed about the struggle against the Israeli shipping line ZIM and the action by ILWU longshore workers in Oakland and the West Coast to abide by picket lines.

ILWU longshore workers on the West Coast have been supporting the Palestinian people and workers by refusing to cross solidarity picket lines. Jack Heyman, a retired activist and union leader of ILWU Local 10 talks about the history of internationalism by the ILWU and the struggle in the ILWU in the recent June 2021 actions including Oakland and the British Columbia port of Prince Rupert.This interview by WorkWeek was done on 6/24/21