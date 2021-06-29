Join us for a protest at the SF Federal building this Thursday. Palestinian families in Silwan, and Sheikh Jarrah #Jerusalem continue to be in danger of being forcibly expelled from their homes by the Israeli government. The ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Jerusalem is part of apartheid Israel's long and violent history across all of Palestine, which is made possible with U.S. funding. Join us to call on Democratic leadership, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to stop giving Israel the green light on ethnic cleansing and IMMEDIATELY halt scheduled expulsions.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://icnacsj.org/action/?mc_cid=c53f6744db&mc_eid=e1d2ad9fb7
https://www.codepink.org/savesilwan2021
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
4) Read Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
5) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at https://www.1948movie.com/
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills, Pillsbury, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, and Ben & Jerry's
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine | San Francisco
Tell Pelosi: Take Action for Palestine
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Thursday July 01
Time
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Angela
Location Details
90 7th St, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/tell-pel...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 4:32 PM
