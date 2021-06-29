



Join us on Saturday, July 3, at 7pm as we honor Julian's 50th birthday with a CODEPINK event in support of #Candles4Assange. We call for Julian's immediate release. Bring yourself, signs, & sparklers, we'll bring the cupcakes and vegan treats! A CODEPINK #Candles4Assange EventJulian Assange has been detained in the UK since he was 39 years old. Threatened with 175 years in prison by the US Government, he has spent the past 2 years incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison on trumped up charges. Assange's father and brother having been touring the country; events w/videos here: https://assangedefense.org/tour/#press Join us on Saturday, July 3, at 7pm as we honor Julian's 50th birthday with a CODEPINK event in support of #Candles4Assange. We call for Julian's immediate release. Bring yourself, signs, & sparklers, we'll bring the cupcakes and vegan treats! Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 1:17 AM