A CODEPINK #Candles4Assange Event
Julian Assange has been detained in the UK since he was 39 years old. Threatened with 175 years in prison by the US Government, he has spent the past 2 years incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison on trumped up charges. Assange's father and brother having been touring the country; events w/videos here: https://assangedefense.org/tour/#press
Join us on Saturday, July 3, at 7pm as we honor Julian's 50th birthday with a CODEPINK event in support of #Candles4Assange. We call for Julian's immediate release. Bring yourself, signs, & sparklers, we'll bring the cupcakes and vegan treats!
|Date
|Saturday July 03
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|Location Details
|Women's Building, 3543 18th Street, San Francisco
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 29th, 2021 1:17 AM
