Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media
"Free Julian Assange" Birthday Street Party
Date Saturday July 03
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Women's Building, 3543 18th Street, San Francisco
A CODEPINK #Candles4Assange Event

Julian Assange has been detained in the UK since he was 39 years old. Threatened with 175 years in prison by the US Government, he has spent the past 2 years incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison on trumped up charges. Assange's father and brother having been touring the country; events w/videos here: https://assangedefense.org/tour/#press

Join us on Saturday, July 3, at 7pm as we honor Julian's 50th birthday with a CODEPINK event in support of #Candles4Assange. We call for Julian's immediate release. Bring yourself, signs, & sparklers, we'll bring the cupcakes and vegan treats!
