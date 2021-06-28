



Join the rally in support the people of San Lorenzo Park and their requests:



Fire extinguishers for our fire brigade

Canopies

Kitchen

Showers

Hot Water

Benches and Canopies at the Charging Station

Open more campsites



Federal Court hearing on San Lorenzo Park at 11 am Tuesday, June 29th

Log on here:

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov.com/j/1613982797?pwd=QkRjaGdHbmNNbDJBcWNxRkNLbVB3QT09





Santa Cruz Homeless Union • Food Not Bombs

