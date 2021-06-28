Update on the courts ruling at the morning hearing.
Join the rally in support the people of San Lorenzo Park and their requests:
Fire extinguishers for our fire brigade
Canopies
Kitchen
Showers
Hot Water
Benches and Canopies at the Charging Station
Open more campsites
Federal Court hearing on San Lorenzo Park at 11 am Tuesday, June 29th
Log on here:
https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov.com/j/1613982797?pwd=QkRjaGdHbmNNbDJBcWNxRkNLbVB3QT09
Santa Cruz Homeless Union • Food Not Bombs
831-431-7766 • Toll Free 1-800-884-1136
San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz (in the open area south of the foot bridge)
