Global Free Assange Now #Candles4Assange 50th Bday #DropTheCharges
Date Saturday July 03
Time 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBayAction2FreeAssange
Emailinfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
British Consulate General San Francisco
1 Sansome Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
Julian Assange has been detained in the UK since he was 39 years old. Threatened with 175 years in prison by the US Government, Julian has spent the past 2 years incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison on remand at the behest of the United States.

Join us in a Global Day of Protest on Julian’s 50th birthday as we continue to raise awareness of his plight and call on the US Government to drop the charges against him during #AssangeWeek (June 26 - July 4) on the heels of #HomeRun4Julian events: https://assangedefense.org/tour/ to see photos and videos.

Julian's father, John Shipton, & brother Gabriel Shipton, who recently visited Oakland on June 26, will have just concluded their tour of the U.S. to raise awareness of the importance of protecting whistleblowers and journalists, and to advocate for the release of Julian Assange, whom the United Nations has declared “arbitrarily detained” since 2010.

We will serve cake!

Please bring signs if you can - mainly just join us!

As always, we encourage masks and social distancing in general.
For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org

