Sign up here to join the Washington D.C. protest via online: https://www.j30.earth/home/#block-3e74901656e0527e0f1b
Indigenous Environmental Network livestream: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/
Website: https://www.j30.earth/
On June 30th, we are calling on climate activists to join us at the White House to demand President Biden act now to stop dirty fossil fuel projects in all our communities, from Line 3 to the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) and beyond, and call on Congress to prioritize climate justice, racial justice, Indigenous rights, housing justice and transit justice in the infrastructure discussions.
While fires rage out west and storms threaten the Gulf, President Biden is busy meeting with Republicans and failing us all on climate. If he wants to be a climate champion, time is running out, just as it is running out for our communities. There is no room for compromise when it comes to the very survival of our planet.
Please join us on June 30th to be a part of the movement that changes the trajectory of this administration so that the White House stands up for the rights of our communities instead of doing the bidding of corporate polluters.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 6/30/2021
|Stop Oil Line 3! March & Rally in Washingon D.C. w/ Frontline Water Protectors
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday June 30
|Time
|6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|J30 Coalition of Indigenious & Eco groups
|Location Details
|In-person Washington D.C. or join the protest via livestream and online actions
|
For more event information: https://www.j30.earth/
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 28th, 2021 12:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network