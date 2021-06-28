From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Shingwauk Files: Documenting Genocide at Native Residential Schools in Canada
Mohawk Nation News said, "Each unmarked grave is a separate crime scene and criminal investigation. We know who did the crime. We want to know the specifics of the individuals involved, just like the Nuremberg trials."
The Shingwauk Files: Search Begins for Documents of Residential School Death Camps
Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Residential school survivors and their families in Canada are now identifying those responsible for the abuse, torture and murder of Native children in residential schools, in order to hold them responsible for genocide.
Mohawk Nation News said, "Each unmarked grave is a separate crime scene and criminal investigation. We know who did the crime. We want to know the specifics of the individuals involved, just like the Nuremberg trials."
Among the files now being examined are those of Shingwauk Residential School, an Anglican Church-run school in Sault Ste. Marie, in Ontario near the border of Canada and the United States.
There are 110 children and staff buried in the cemetery.
Although many documents were destroyed by the churches, the Library and Archives of Canada has preserved some documents from Shingwauk.
Survivors Tell their Stories
Susie Jones, 78, of Walpole Island, was one of those stolen from her family. She was less than five years old.
Jones was Susie Kicknosway when she was taken from her home a few months before she turned five in 1941. She and her two brothers were sent to the Shingwauk Indian Residential School.
Over the years, her parents would become strangers. She would be there until she was 16 in 1953, writes Jane Sims in Chatham Daily News.
Jones described the outward and inward scars -- the routine use of the strap, the cuffs to the head -- the sadness, the abandonment.
She described how the children would be punished together because they wouldn’t tell on each other. Stripped of their language and identity, they became numb.
"If we spoke our language, we got strapped, or we got our mouths washed out with soap. A lot of different methods of punishment."
They were poorly fed and poorly treated.
Shingwauk Cemetery with 110 Graves
The cemetery has 110 graves of students and staff.
The students who died here were as young as five years old. The average age of students when they passed was 13 years old, according to known public records.
Across Canada, Native children at residential schools were kidnapped and stolen from their families. Parents who hid their children from the Indian agents and churches were sentenced to jail.
Children died in these death camps of starvation, disease, abuse, torture, and murder. These institutions were operated by churches and the government of Canada. Native children died and were buried in unmarked graves and mass graves, without their parents being informed.
At Shingwauk, tuberculosis and related illnesses claimed the most lives of students, then brain-related illnesses, pneumonia, drowning, and typhoid fever.
https://ecampusontario.pressbooks.pub/shingwauknarratives/chapter/student-death-cemetery-register/
Mass Graves and Unmarked Graves in Canada
Marieval Residential School Cemetery, 751 unmarked graves found this week
Chief Cadmus Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation that 751 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Residential School, operated by the Roman Catholic Church.
Chief Delmore said it is a crime to remove gravestones and it is being treated as a crime scene.
Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, comprised of 74 sovereign First Nations in Saskatchewan, joined Chief Delmore for the press conference on Thursday.
Chief Cameron said First Nations children must come home to their communities.
"This was a crime against humanity."
Chief Cameron said First Nations will tell this story of these concentration camps, of this torture and genocide.
"Canada will be known as the country who tried to exterminate First Nations."
Describing the horror of these schools, Chief Cameron said, "They even had to dig graves for their own fellow students."
Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia, operated by the Roman Catholic Church.
The Search for Gravesites and Documents Begins
For survivors and their families in Canada, the search continues for the location of the gravesites, and documents needed to hold those responsible for criminal acts and acts of genocide.
Currently, the search for gravesites and documents includes the hospitals in Canada that conducted sterilizations, and medical experiments, on Indian children from residential schools.
This includes the Nanaimo Indian Hospital, an Indian Affairs and United Church experimental facility (1942-1970) on Department of National Defense land.
It also includes the Allan Memorial Institute at McGill University in Montreal, which is still in operation since opening in 1940. It is an MKULTRA experimental centre, where mind control and torture experiments were carried out in the program created by the US CIA.
Read this complete article at Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/the-shingwauk-files-search-begins-for.html
The list of 28 unmarked graves at residential schools published in 2008, based on historical data and eyewitness accounts:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/location-of-mass-graves-at-residential.html
Watch the broadcast of the press conference: 751 unmarked graves at residential school in Saskatchewan:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/saskatchewan-751-unmarked-graves-found.html
Susie Jones story
https://www.chathamdailynews.ca/2015/03/11/susie-jones-now-78--was-taken-from-her-family-and-home-on-walpole-island-and-transferred-to-a-residential-school-in-sault-ste-marie-when-she-was-four
Mohawk Nation News articlehttps://mohawknationnews.com/blog/2021/06/28/canada-why-did-you-murder-genocide-us/
Photo: The Shingwauk residential school dining hall circa 1890. (Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association/The Shingwauk Project)
