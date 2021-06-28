Know Your Health Care Access Rights!
Hosts: Bay Area Legal Aid’s Health Consumer Center & SF Public Library
Wednesday, 7/14/2021 @ 2:00 - 3:00
RSVP: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/07/14/presentation-know-your-rights-medicare-and-covered-california-eligibility
Learn about the eligibility requirements and applying for Medi-Cal (Medicaid),
Medicare and Covered California. Led by health access attorneys from Bay Area Legal Aid’s Health Consumer Center.
If you cannot attend the presentation, but have a health access related question,
please call the Health Consumer Center Free Advice Line: (855) 693-7285.
Bay Area Legal Aid website: https://baylegal.org/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 7/14/2021
|Know Your Rights! Eligibility & Applying for Medi-Cal, Medicare, & Covered CA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 14
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Legal Aid & SF Public Library
|Location Details
|Online workshop
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/07/14/present...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 28th, 2021 8:26 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network