



Hosts: Bay Area Legal Aid’s Health Consumer Center & SF Public Library



Wednesday, 7/14/2021 @ 2:00 - 3:00



RSVP:



Learn about the eligibility requirements and applying for Medi-Cal (Medicaid),

Medicare and Covered California. Led by health access attorneys from Bay Area Legal Aid’s Health Consumer Center.



If you cannot attend the presentation, but have a health access related question,

please call the Health Consumer Center Free Advice Line: (855) 693-7285.



