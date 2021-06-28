



We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support

for voting rights and protections.



Where: Intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596



When: Friday, July 9, 5:00 PM



Follow all current COVID safety guidelines:

Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights



Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.



But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.



Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.



But every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass

the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy.

Deadline for Democracy Coalition



A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights including:



350.org

EarthDay.org

East Bay Activist Alliance

Bend the Arc

People for the American Way

Common Cause

Center for Popular Democracy

VotoLatino

Indivisible

NAACP

Declaration for American Democracy Coalition

Stand Up America

Advancement Project

Transformative Justice Coalition

Just Democracy

and numerous other organizations

