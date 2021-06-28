top
Walnut Creek: Deadline for Democracy Sidewalk Rally for Voting Rights
Date Friday July 09
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDeadline for Democracy Coalition
Location Details
Intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive, Walnut Creek 94596

This is a peaceful event. Follow current COVID safety guidelines.
Join us for a sidewalk honk & wave rally for voting rights now!

We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support
for voting rights and protections.

Where: Intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

When: Friday, July 9, 5:00 PM

Follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#continuing-safety-measures
______________________

Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights

https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/

Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.

But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.

Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.

But every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass
the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy.
______________________

Deadline for Democracy Coalition

https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/about

A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights including:

350.org
EarthDay.org
East Bay Activist Alliance
Bend the Arc
People for the American Way
Common Cause
Center for Popular Democracy
VotoLatino
Indivisible
NAACP
Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
Stand Up America
Advancement Project
Transformative Justice Coalition
Just Democracy
and numerous other organizations
______________________
