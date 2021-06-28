A solidarity meeting was held for Julian Assange that included Julian Assange's brother and father.

A solidarity meeting was held in Oakland for Julian Assange on June 26, 2021. Julian Assange's brother Gabriel and his father John Shipton spoke. Some other speakers included writers Alice Walker and Nozomi Hayase. The tour was sponsored by AssangeDefense.com