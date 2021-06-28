top
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
Journalism Is Not A Crime! War Crimes Are! Oakland Meet For Assange With Brother & Father
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jun 28th, 2021 12:17 AM
A solidarity meeting was held for Julian Assange that included Julian Assange's brother and father.
sm_shipton_john_assange_s_father_6-26-21.jpg
original image (640x583)
A solidarity meeting was held in Oakland for Julian Assange on June 26, 2021. Julian Assange’s brother Gabriel and his father John Shipton spoke. Some other speakers included writers Alice Walker and Nozomi Hayase. The tour was sponsored by AssangeDefense.com

Additional media:
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4

IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk

San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/NHOyCRuuLy8
