top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
"Unite to Fight" Holds March for LGBTQ and Human Rights
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
Starting near Polk and Washington streets San Francisco's LGBTQ community marched down Polk to City Hall
sm_01-17821-850_6074.jpg
original image (2296x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

According to the organizer's press release:

The event's focus is "to stand in protest of transgender and racial injustice, police violence and killings, unjust healthcare, the fight for gun control, reparations to Black People, and the right for people of color to have the right to vote without laws of intimidations."

We will roar our voices in solidarity with our Black, Brown, and Indigenous trans and queer family, friends, lovers, and neighbors," the release continues. "We will show up in droves with amplified voices to advocate for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, denounce and condemn police violence against our communities, and raise awareness for the need to defund police departments, which will allow for funds to be reallocated to social services, mental healthcare providers, and social justice organizations."

With signs, baners and elaborate costumes, the extremely diverse crowd of roughly a thousand people followed a custom built bus-sound truck, proclaiming "Make Racism Wrong Again", and four march leaders. Unlike San Fracisco's previous Pride parade in 2019, UPS, United Airlines, Apple, and other corporate sponsors were absent. It was a people's march.

See all high resolution photos here.
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_02-17821-850_5821.jpg
original image (1400x1753)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_03-17821-850_5846.jpg
original image (1695x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_04-17821-852_1579.jpg
original image (1400x1402)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_05-17821-850_5857.jpg
original image (1738x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_06-17821-850_5890.jpg
original image (1740x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_07-17821-850_5920.jpg
original image (1400x1588)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_08-17821-850_5970.jpg
original image (1927x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_09-17821-852_1627.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_10-17821-850_5994.jpg
original image (2052x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_11-17821-850_6027.jpg
original image (1400x2200)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_12-17821-850_6045.jpg
original image (1400x2411)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_13-17821-850_6053.jpg
original image (1400x1993)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_14-17821-852_1652.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_15-17821-852_1664.jpg
original image (1898x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_16-17821-850_6089.jpg
original image (2108x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_17-17821-850_6111.jpg
original image (1826x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_18-17821-850_6124.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_19-17821-852_1689.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jun 27th, 2021 9:27 PM
sm_20-17821-850_6135.jpg
original image (1504x1400)
https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code