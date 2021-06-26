



In person at the Monterey Peace & Justice Center!

Limited seating. Register in advance:

https://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-6-29-21



Or view live stream on YouTube:

https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-YouTube-Channel



Free public event sponsored by the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County Sharat G. Lin analyzes momentous processes in what will be soon become the world’s most populous country.In person at the Monterey Peace & Justice Center!Limited seating. Register in advance:Or view live stream on YouTube:Free public event sponsored by the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-6-29-21

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 5:39 PM