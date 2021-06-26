top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 6/29/2021
India: The world's largest strike, COVID crisis, Hindu nationalism, human rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 29
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace & Justice Center
Emailmontereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Phone831-899-7322
Location Details
Monterey Peace & Justice Center
1364 Fremont Boulevard
Seaside, CA 93955
Sharat G. Lin analyzes momentous processes in what will be soon become the world’s most populous country.

In person at the Monterey Peace & Justice Center!
Limited seating. Register in advance:
https://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-6-29-21

Or view live stream on YouTube:
https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-YouTube-Channel

Free public event sponsored by the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
sm_flyer_-_sharat_g_lin_india_-_mpjc_-_20210629.jpg
original image (1050x1050)
For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-6-29-21

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 5:39 PM
§Sharat G. Lin: India
by Monterey Peace & Justice Center
Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 5:39 PM
flyer_-_sharat_g_lin_india_-_mpjc_-_20210629.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (365.6KB)
India: The world's largest strike, COVID crisis, Hindu nationalism, human rights, and geopolitics.

Download a flyer PDF here
https://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-6-29-21
